Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary senior dog featured on popular Instagram account 

Susie's Senior Dogs is a 501c3 nonprofit that works to find forever homes for the forsaken senior dogs living out their lives in shelters across the country. The organization's Instagram account features a different sweet mutt and their backstory every day. Their most recent feature is Charleston area pooch Kate, an 11/12 year-old dog who has been living at the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Hollywood for five years.The post reads: "For five long years, this petite 30 pound pooch has been eagerly waiting for her chance to be adopted. She was originally surrendered to the shelter by somebody who couldn't be bothered to spay her (they also brought in Kate's five puppies). And little Kate has never left. Kate would absolutely love to be sidekick, your partner-in-crime, your best bud! She's never had that chance in her life, and hey, we can all agree it’s always better late than never."If you're interested in this sweet older girl, email Jennifer at info@halliehill.com to begin the adoption process. Hallie Hill requires a vet reference and adopters must answer interview questions to be approved.No room in your house for another four paws? That's OK, sometimes a little monetary donation is the best thing one can provide for a shelter. We hear it's National Pet Day (isn't every day??), so here are some local animal rescues and shelters where you can donate your dollars today: