Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary senior dog featured on popular Instagram account 

(near) CHARLESTON, SC: Need a little happiness in your life? Cute Kate can be your super-special source of joy! For five long years, this petite 30 pound pooch has been eagerly waiting for her chance to be adopted. She was originally surrendered to the shelter by somebody who couldn't be bothered to spay her (they also brought in Kate's five puppies). And little Kate has never left. 😕 Kate would absolutely love to be sidekick, your partner-in-crime, your best bud! She's never had that chance in her life, and hey, we can all agree it’s always better late than never. PLEASE SHARE! 🐾🌳 @HallieHillAnimalSanctuary wrote, "Kate is a bundle of joy in a compact package. She is about 11-12 years old. She was surrendered with a litter of puppies over five years ago. As far as we know she lived as an outside dog her entire life, but would love to be indoors through her golden years. (All of her puppies were adopted but one, who also still lives at Hallie Hill because she is pretty shy.) Kate loves to fetch balls- just doesn’t want to drop them. And she hoards them under her porch! I joke about her hoarding the balls, because she takes them under her house where we have trouble reaching them. Kate has the same wonderful qualities as many dogs. She is so excited to see her person and loves them unconditionally! She gives great kisses and wags her entire body in excitement. One of her ears is damaged (cauliflowered) from an untreated hematoma. But she is still so CUTE! Kate would be best as an only dog at home, or with a very submissive dog. (And she cannot live with cats.) She will most probably guard her food and toys with dogs, but she does NOT show any guarding behaviors toward people. She is good with people of all ages! We require a vet reference and adopters must answer interview questions to be approved. There are no adoption fees, but donations are appreciated. We do not transport, an adopter must come to the Sanctuary to meet Kate in person." To adopt Kate, please email Jennifer at info@halliehill.com to begin the adoption process. Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary is located at 5604 New Road, Hollywood, SC. Photos by @SophieGamand. ❤️ #seniordog

