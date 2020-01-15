Greg Tavares brings raunchy game night fun to Theatre 99 Stage 

"I love games. I love creating them. I love playing them. Always have," says Greg Tavares, co-founder of Theatre 99 and the Charleston Comedy Festival, among many other comedic pursuits.

The idea for Dirty Game Night came to him while playing games with other improv artists around town. They'd get together, play a little Pictionary, and throw some dirty twists into the mix. Think: Cards Against Humanity hilarity meets family game night classics.

It's not a performance. It's actually a game night with audience members (and other improv artists from the festival) making up the players. But no pressure to jump in if you're more of an observer.

Tavares has several dirty game ideas awaiting an audience with good humor. How many of those games you play depends on how much fun you're having. "We start the show with really silly games that are basically non-verbal," he explains. There's "Dong Pong," for example, where one player bounces a ping pong ball from the floor to a clipboard attached to the, ahem, crotch region of another player's pants.

The show isn't for kids, but the jokes are all in good fun. There's even a fun song to kick the show off that assures the audience that, despite the dirty jokes, nothing about the games should be offensive or intimidating. "It's fun and rule break-y but not politically incorrect or anything. It's not gross. It's just dirty," says Tavares. —Melissa Hayes

Dirty Game Night

$5 Fri. Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. Theatre 99