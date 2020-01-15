Greenville-based Local Legends joins Sweaterpuppies for a marathon evening 

The Local Legends improv group, an offshoot of the larger, Greenville-based Alchemy Comedy group, is going to be doing things a little differently during their Comedy Marathon performance at Threshold with the Sweater Puppies group.

Well, more specifically, they're going to be doing things differently just as soon as they figure out what a Comedy Marathon is.

"I'm hoping the name of the show 'Comedy Marathon,' means the folks at Charleston Comedy Festival are hoping the comedy never ends," says Local Legends' Lindsay Heyman. "We're lucky to have such great theaters and festivals so close to home, and we're really looking forward to our show with Sweater Puppies."

As soon as they figure the Marathon part out, Local Legends will be bringing out a different version of their typical improv show. In their home base of Greenville at the Alchemy Comedy Theater, the typical format is that a notable local resident, or a "Local Legend" if you will, tells stories from his or her life and the group improvises scenes based on the stories.

It's a little harder to do that in an out-of-town show, so they go to plan B.

"When Local Legends goes on the road, we do a form similar to our standard format," Heyman says, "but instead of having a single outside storyteller provide the inspiration for our scenes by telling a true story from their life, we use dualogues that we ourselves perform."

Wait, "dualogues?"

"Dualogues are two-person character monologues told facing the audience, a la When Harry Met Sally, that we then use to inspire our scenes," she says. "The characters inspire the scenes, which then inspire future characters, so the dualogues are both providing inspiration and being inspired by our scenes. We try to keep the same basic structure that we typically do when we are at our home theater, but this version travels a little bit easier."

Heyman says that the group is looking forward to their marathon performance, but they're even more excited about seeing the other performers at the festival.

"We at Alchemy love sending teams to festivals because it lets us experience different teams and crowds that we don't typically get to perform in front of," she says. "The greater improv community is such a fun group to be a part of, and the few weekends a year we get to go to festivals where we get to fully immerse ourselves in that community are usually some of the most fun. When we're not performing, you'll probably find us hopping from show to show for the rest of the night during the festival." —Vincent Harris

Comedy Marathon featuring Sweater Puppies and Local Legends

Sat. Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Threshold Repertory Theatre

$12