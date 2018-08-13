Grab your best friend for a fundraising doggy paddle this Sunday 

click to enlarge
Coastal Expeditions is turning Folly Outpost into a doggy paddle paradise on Sun. Aug. 19 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. If you bring a 25 pound (or larger) bag of dog or cat food, you can kayak or paddleboard for free. If you don’t have grub, no problem. Just pay for a rental and Coastal Expeditions will donate 10 percent of the proceeds to the Charleston Animal Society.
Have a (smallish) furry friend? Bring em’ along! They just have to be under 25 pounds to paddleboard because big dogs can damage the boards.
Audubon South Carolina will also be making a guest appearance to share info about how the community can protect nesting birds on the beach. Oh, and King of Pops will have yummy treats for people and their pups.
Walk-ups are welcome, but you can also reserve your spot online
. You’ll be able to hold your spot with a refundable $35 deposit per group.