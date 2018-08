Grab your best friend for a fundraising doggy paddle this Sunday 

click to enlarge Provided

Coastal Expeditions is turning Folly Outpost into a doggy paddle paradise on Sun. Aug. 19 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. If you bring a 25 pound (or larger) bag of dog or cat food, you can kayak or paddleboard for free. If you don’t have grub, no problem. Just pay for a rental and Coastal Expeditions will donate 10 percent of the proceeds to the Charleston Animal Society.Have a (smallish) furry friend? Bring em’ along! They just have to be under 25 pounds to paddleboard because big dogs can damage the boards.Audubon South Carolina will also be making a guest appearance to share info about how the community can protect nesting birds on the beach. Oh, and King of Pops will have yummy treats for people and their pups.Walk-ups are welcome, but you can also reserve your spot online . You’ll be able to hold your spot with a refundable $35 deposit per group.