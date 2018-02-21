Go plant crazy at Charleston Horticultural Society's annual Plantasia 

click to enlarge
The biggest plant-based event of the year is almost here. Plantasia, hosted by the Charleston Horticultural Society (CHS), is an annual green market and garden festival hosted at Old Towne Creek Country Park. Held on Sat. April 14 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. the event is free and open to the public.
CHS promises to have a variety of “unusual and cutting edge plants” for sale this year, as well as and vendors offering tips and tricks to make your garden great. Plantasia features local farmers with fresh produce as well as on-site gardening workshops, and the always-popular Real Yard Sale. Garden experts and non-profit garden organizations will be around to answer all of your gardening questions.
If you can’t make the excitement on Saturday (or think that you’ll need more horticultural fun), CHS will once again be hosting their Plantasia Eve Party on Fri. April 13. At this preview event ($50/per person), you will have first access to all of the rare plants on sale on Saturday, and Thurston Southern catering will be providing food and drinks.
The Charleston Horticultural Society
is a non-profit organization that has sought to improve the Lowcountry’s horticulture since its founding in 2000. In addition to Plantasia, the CHS hosts a variety of lectures and workshops throughout the year.