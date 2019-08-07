Go ahead and stock up on houseplants at these Charleston shops 

DOWNTOWN-ISH

MT. PLEASANT

ISLANDS

NORTH CHARLESTON

Honorable mention:

Succulents, hanging cacti, that large plant in the corner that you're not sure what to call. The trend is growing and so are the number of local shops. Whatever leaf you're in search of or want to learn more about, there's someone in Charleston who's got you.Here's a quick round-up of where you can snatch a few plant babies to fill those dusty living room corners:1102 King St.If you're looking to transform your space into a personal indoor vacation, Haegur's your winner. Tucked away in downtown's North Central neighborhood, its simplistic "Scandinavian inspired design" is the way to make sure you're coming home every night to a modern tropical dream. (And don't forget about the regular pop-up workshops, where you can cut Peruvian cacti and make your own macrame plant hanger.)1836 Meeting Street Rd.This specialty downtown spot is a one-stop shop. From plants to vases to a living succulent dreamcatcher, Plant babe is dedicated to helping their customer find the perfect green friend and even offers custom arrangements.1455 Meeting St.This urban garden is another tropical dream. They're easiest to keep up with via Instagram, as there's a new plant post nearly every day. Everyone needs a little plant therapy on their feeds. (Plus, when you see something you like, you know when to pop in.)1460 N. Hwy. 17Part plant shop, part boutique. Whether it's a "grab and go" pot or a custom container, Abide-a-while prides itself on paying attention to detail and doing it in style. If you know nothing about gardening, their team of experts are there to help you pick your plant and a pot to match it.870 Folly Rd.Simply walking through Hyams is an experience in and of itself. Take a stroll through their nursery, greenhouse, and bedding sections and immerse yourself in a world of perennials, shrubs, house plants, and even an array of fountains and statuary decor.5920 Chisolm Rd. (Johns Island)The name says it all. If you're in search of medicinal herbs and edible flowers, Sea Island Savory has you covered. Whatever herb or vegetable you need to complete your kitchen, it's a safe bet to say that you can find it here.4610 Spruill Ave.Owner Toni Reale operates a retail space and workshop near Park Circle where you can drop in and pick up a new plant friend, maybe get some inspo, or even attend a workshop or class. Roadside Blooms also runs a busy on-site floral business, so if you like what you see, give 'em a ring.4716 Forest Hills Dr.Terra Bella's is everything in one: a top-quality nursery and your personal landscaper. No matter the project, this North Charleston garden center is there to make sure that your outdoor space is straight from HGTV.Temporary address: 7 Briarcliff Dr. (West Ashley)Roots and Shoots is unique for what it sells: native plants and fruits in hopes that it'll help combat habitat loss and support local insect, bird and wildlife populations. Although they're currently selling out of their backyard, a grand opening is happening in the Fall to celebrate a more permanent space.