January 30, 2018

Gift a Camp Happy Days kid a card and stuffed animal for Valentine's Day 

Spread the love

By
While you're busy booking your Valentine's dinner, or online shopping for your sweetie, why not take a moment to donate to Camp Happy Days, a local organization that offers programs, special events, and access to crisis resources to children diagnosed with cancer.

Your $25 donation provides a child with a stuffed animal and handmade card, which will be delivered to kids in the Children's Hopsital's oncology departments in Charleston, Greenville, and Columbia. You can donate by visiting camphappydays.org/donations or emailing jennifer@camphappydays.com. 
Event Details Spread the Love
When: Jan. 30-Feb. 13
Benefits + Fundraisers, Holiday Happenings and Family + Kids

