Gift a Camp Happy Days kid a card and stuffed animal for Valentine's Day 

While you're busy booking your Valentine's dinner, or online shopping for your sweetie, why not take a moment to donate to Camp Happy Days, a local organization that offers programs, special events, and access to crisis resources to children diagnosed with cancer.
Your $25 donation provides a child with a stuffed animal and handmade card, which will be delivered to kids in the Children's Hopsital's oncology departments in Charleston, Greenville, and Columbia. You can donate by visiting camphappydays.org/donations
or emailing jennifer@camphappydays.com.