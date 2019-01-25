Puppies return to the window at M. Dumas & Sons in February for SEWE 

Local retailer M. Dumas & Sons has partnered with Charleston Animal Society for their annual weekend adoption drive during the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE). The event will take place Fri. Feb. 15 through Sun. Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Since the beginning of SEWE, M. Dumas & Sons has featured "Puppies in the Window," but only for the past couple of years have they teamed up with a local animal adoption organization to make sure all the puppies they display have a chance at finding a new family.For the lucky puppers that do get adopted, the proceeds from their adoption fees and any other donations made during the weekend will be given to the Charleston Animal Society to help their 145-year-old mission of preventing animal cruelty and support animals without homes.M. Dumas & Sons is using their location on King Street for good. "We love the opportunity to support the efforts of the Charleston Animal Society, and to celebrate the return of SEWE weekend by helping these puppies find homes in the community," said third-generation owner of M. Dumas & Sons David Dumas in a press release. "The puppies in the window have become an M. Dumas & Sons tradition, and we have people calling us every year to ask when the puppies will be back."