Get your teddies ready — The Teddy Bear Picnic is back this March 

February 01, 2018

Bears at Hampton Park? Well, teddy bears at Hampton Park. Charleston Parks Conservancy is hosting their 9th Annual Teddy Bear Picnic on Sun. March 4 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

This year's picnic will include face painting, seed planting, cookie decorating, and live music from local singer John Cusatis. Bears can get dolled up and compete in Project Runway: Bear Style, Charleston’s elite teddy bear fashion show, and MUSC Children’s Health is partnering up to make sure that all under the weather bears get the treatment they need at the Teddy Bear ER.

This year, special guest, Parker Bear, the star of the book Here, There, and Everywhere with Parker Bear, is back. The story, written by the Conservancy’s Park Angels, follows Parker on his adventure through 10 city parks on his way to the Teddy Bear Picnic. The book was released at last year’s picnic, and signed copies will be available for purchase this year as well.

Families are welcome to bring picnic style lunches, chairs and blankets, and food trucks will be on site. The event is free for people and teddy bears alike. Head online to pre-register or pre-order a copy of Here, There, and Everywhere with Parker Bear.
Event Details Teddy Bear Picnic
@ Hampton Park
30 Mary Murray Blvd.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sun., March 4, 1:30-4 p.m.
