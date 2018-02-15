Get your fix of local parks, wine, and live music at CCPRC's Wine Down Wednesdays 

Provided

The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission’s Wine Down Wednesday series is back starting Wed. March 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m at Old Towne Creek County Park. The park, formerly Ashem Farm, is not yet open to the public, but on select Wednesdays, Lowcountry residents will have special access.While exploring the property, guests can enjoy live music, food truck bites, and, of course, lots of wine. On March 21, local artist Derek Deakins is providing the tunes, and the Just Eat This! food truck will be serving burgers, sandwiches, and sides. The kickoff is just one of four Wine Down Wednesday events held this spring.Each night will feature a new music and food lineup. Advance tickets are available for $15 which includes wine and a commemorative wine glass.