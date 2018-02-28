Get your fill of dogs at March's Lowcountry Corgi meetup 

click to enlarge
Flickr user Erin Kohlenberg
Get ready to howl to the moon for the third annual Lowcountry Corgi
Con Meetup. Started by local corgi owner and lover Marianne Donato, the Corgi Con Meetup has more than tripled its attendance since 2016. The meetup will be held at Palmetto Islands County Park on Sun. March 18 from 2-4 p.m.
Donato adopted her corgi, Amos, in 2013 and noticed that she saw corgis everywhere she went. She followed many fellow local corgi owners on Instagram and saw a large online community for the dogs she loved. She decided to organize the Corgi Con in attempts to bring together corgis from all over the Lowcountry. This year, the meetup is predicted to host over 50+ corgis and owners.