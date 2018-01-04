January 04, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Get up and get out to Tin Roof's Get Up Comedy Night tonight at 9 p.m. 

All work and no play sucks

click to enlarge When in doubt, strike it out.
Is it just us or does it feel like we've been snowed in for days? The Lowcountry sure can't handle this kind of weather, and we can barely stand being stuck inside for this long. As bars and restaurants around town reopen, we're also desperately in need of some good ole fashioned fun.

Look no further than The Get Up Comedy Night at Tin Roof, which kicks off around 9 p.m. tonight. The Tin Roof is open now, so make a day of it, snag some hot dogs, the works. Once you're watching some kickass local comics take the stage, host Shawna Jarrett encourages you to "look under your seat, in the emotional sense." Hear, hear.
