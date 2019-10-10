Get lit at Charleston Moves' Light the Night event on Fri. Oct. 11 

October 10, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Charleston Moves is back again for their bi-annual Light the Night event, a bike light set giveaway and educational campaign. Head to the corner of Rivers and Reynolds Ave. in North Charleston on Fri. Oct. 11 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Since 2016, Charleston Moves has been hosting the Light the Night event. The event this Friday will feature hundreds of free bike light sets and educational spoke cards with tips on riding smart and knowing your rights as a cyclist.

This free, family-friendly event is supported by the North Charleston Police Department's Bike Team, as well as Reynolds Avenue Area Merchants Association, who will make sure that all who walk, drive, or pedal to the event are in good hands.

Check out more details on Light the Night and Charleston Moves at charlestonmoves.org.
Free
