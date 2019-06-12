Gay Bingo returning to Charleston this August — and it's bigger and better than ever 

click to enlarge
Jack Durnin
This ain't your grandma's bingo.
Palmetto Community Care's "marquee summertime fundraising event," Gay Bingo, returns this Aug. 15, 6-10 p.m. This year Gay Bingo moves to a bigger space — the Charleston Convention Center — so that even more attendees can join in the fun. Snag tickets for the night
now for a discount: $30 through June 30, $40 through July, and $50 starting Aug. 1.
This year's theme, the Mad Hatter's Ball, encourages everyone to dress up — you know host Patti O'Furniture will be wearing her finest gear — and get down with some bingo, where winners will walk home with some killer prize packages (valued at hundreds of dollars, y'all). In addition to bingo, this year the event adds even more audience participation with the Divine Divas initiative.
click to enlarge
Jack Durnin
Come one come all!
Divine Divas invites attendees to apply to be transformed into drag stars for the evening. Participants are expected to raise at least $100 to help PCC's programs and services. Don't worry, you'll get help with selecting an outfit and makeup, and you'll have several chances to practice the choreography for a performance at Gay Bingo. Aspiring divas can apply online
click to enlarge
Jack Durnin
You and your pals can also reserve a table, learn about all your ticket options online at charlestongaybingo.org.
Palmetto Community Care is a local organization that helps people living with HIV, working with the mission that no one living with HIV or AIDS should go without medical care, everyday resources, or emotional support. Learn more about PCC online at palmettocommunitycare.org
@ Charleston Area Convention Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Aug. 15, 6-10 p.m.
Price:
$30/through June 30, $40/July, $50/starting Aug. 1
