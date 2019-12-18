December 18, 2019 Music+Clubs » Features

Gaslight Street brings their Jingle Ball home for the holidays 

Jingle Ball 2: Electric Boogaloo

By
click to enlarge Gaslight Street and sSunflowers & Sin will add more lights, more eggnog, and a “Stratton Claus” to Jingle Ball 2

Provided

Gaslight Street and sSunflowers & Sin will add more lights, more eggnog, and a “Stratton Claus” to Jingle Ball 2

Related Events

  • Funky Christmas Jingle Ball 2 @ Charleston Pour House

    • Sat., Dec. 21 $10/adv, $12/dos

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS