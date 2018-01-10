January 10, 2018 Music+Clubs » Features

Garage-born blues-punk group The Wells present a six-track, rapid-fire debut 

It's ... The Wells!

By
click to enlarge Guitarist/City Paper writer Heath Ellison wanted the band to be Black Flag meets Howlin' Wolf

Provided

Guitarist/City Paper writer Heath Ellison wanted the band to be Black Flag meets Howlin' Wolf

Latest in Features

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS