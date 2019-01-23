"Furloughed friends" invited to escape from reality with free golf at Wild Dunes 

click to enlarge
Government workers can find some reprieve on the golf course.
In a completely expected series of events, the government is still shut down and there is no sure sign of it opening up any time soon. So, with no income and plenty of free time on their hands, what are furloughed employees supposed to do? Wild Dunes Resort, located at the northern point of Isle of Palms, is offering all furloughed government workers from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties the chance to visit the resort for a few rounds of golf on their Harbor Golf Course.
The Wild Dunes Tri-County Harbor Friends Program
will offer complimentary golf to all “furloughed friends” in an effort to give them an escape from the government chaos. This offer is valid on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays after 1:30 p.m. and will last throughout the government shutdown.
Wild Dunes Resort is asking all federal employees to call ahead at (843) 886-2301 to book their tee time and make sure to bring their government identification when they check-in at tee time.
Hopefully, the government sorts itself out soon, but nothing is promised. Until then, why not enjoy a few rounds of free golf and pretend this is all just a vacation?