Front Porch 

I came from that muddy I been Dublin since the front door (x2)

South side to the ville I'm posted on Big mama front porch (x2)

Dublin GA made me shawty what I gotta front for (x2)

I came from that muddy I been Dublin since the front door

South side to the ville I'm posted on Big mama front porch

Cuzo told me stay from Coleman Court you know you scary holmes

They can smell the fear look how they actin' from your pheromones

Used to walk to big mama house from my mama hair salon

South side Niggas tried to jump me I'm running like marathons

Papa was the coldest held the pistol like a carry on

Cuzo used trap if you ain't coppin' you can carry on

Tryin' to get some booty from this cutie it was after dark

Just me and my Brodies we was posted at that trailer park

When I was teen we stayed from the east where the villains be

Cop a freezie cup from the candy lady on William Street

Ridin with my pops when his speakers knock we would kill the streets

Daddy keep a gun in the seat it's tucked you could feel the heat

Used to see the baddest chicks shakin ass at the skatin rink

Everyday we bout it was egging houses on Halloween

So 478 look me in my face it ain't hard to see

I'm so D-U-B even when I leave it's a part of me

Jah Jr. is a down to earth artist from a trailer park in Dublin, Ga. Two-time John Lennon Songwriting Contest Hip Hop Award Winner (2016, "Keep the Dream Alive"; 2017, "eastside...")

