I came from that muddy I been Dublin since the front door (x2)
South side to the ville I'm posted on Big mama front porch (x2)
Dublin GA made me shawty what I gotta front for (x2)
I came from that muddy I been Dublin since the front door
South side to the ville I'm posted on Big mama front porch
Cuzo told me stay from Coleman Court you know you scary holmes
They can smell the fear look how they actin' from your pheromones
Used to walk to big mama house from my mama hair salon
South side Niggas tried to jump me I'm running like marathons
Papa was the coldest held the pistol like a carry on
Cuzo used trap if you ain't coppin' you can carry on
Tryin' to get some booty from this cutie it was after dark
Just me and my Brodies we was posted at that trailer park
When I was teen we stayed from the east where the villains be
Cop a freezie cup from the candy lady on William Street
Ridin with my pops when his speakers knock we would kill the streets
Daddy keep a gun in the seat it's tucked you could feel the heat
Used to see the baddest chicks shakin ass at the skatin rink
Everyday we bout it was egging houses on Halloween
So 478 look me in my face it ain't hard to see
I'm so D-U-B even when I leave it's a part of me
Jah Jr. is a down to earth artist from a trailer park in Dublin, Ga. Two-time John Lennon Songwriting Contest Hip Hop Award Winner (2016, "Keep the Dream Alive"; 2017, "eastside...")