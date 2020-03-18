From the desk of Publisher Andy Brack

Friends and neighbors,

We are living in difficult, confusing times. But Charlestonians pull together in hurricanes and become stronger. So too will we weather this storm of a disease, the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Part of the job of Charleston City Paper is to make times like these less difficult and less confusing by continuing to bring you the timely and accurate information you need to navigate what’s going on in our community.

Our weekly print issue is coming out as usual today (March 18). But if you’re at home and want to feel like you’re reading the paper, you can access and flip our pages online through our new digital issue. Read the new issue online – and sign up to receive the electronic issue by email weekly.

You can also find new stories that follow the coronavirus and its impact on our award-winning website, CharlestonCityPaper.com. We’re updating information daily to give you the latest insights about how the disease is impacting our neighborhoods and businesses.

Pulling together

Charleston City Paper will continue to support our community and its needs – because that’s what we do. We’d also like to remind everyone there’s a cost to do this. We’re a local business just like the bars, restaurants and other organizations facing new challenges now. We rely on advertisers to bring news to you for free. So we’d like you to take a look at our advertising pages and support local businesses. But also consider:

Businesses. If you’re a business owner, we can broaden your reach so you can engage with hundreds of thousands of Lowcountry residents through our advertising platforms, particularly digital advertising that’s reaching people now in their homes.



Events. If you’ve bought a ticket to an event, consider foregoing a refund and making it a donation. Those venues that are nonprofits likely will give you a tax deduction, too, if you ask.



Donate. You can also support the City Paper directly through a donation of $10, $25 or any amount you can afford. Every little bit helps us do what we do. Support the City Paper now.

In the days ahead, let’s take care of each other. Let’s hope our community experience with shared sacrifice now will pay off with getting us through this crisis more quickly.

Please keep us informed so we can keep everyone informed. And remember, when we all pull together to meet the same goal, we are incredibly powerful. Thanks for your continuing support.

Andy Brack, publisher

brack@charlestoncitypaper.com