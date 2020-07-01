Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

July 01, 2020 Arts+Movies » Film Reviews

From Spike Lee to Ava Duvernay, here's what to watch 

Amplifying Black Films

By
click to enlarge Lakeith Stanfield gets his white voice on to pay the rent in Sorry to Bother You

Courtesy Annapurna Pictures

Lakeith Stanfield gets his white voice on to pay the rent in Sorry to Bother You

Tags: , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS