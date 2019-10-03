From oyster roasts to yoga classes, here's how to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Charleston 

Now that October has officially begun, it's Breast Cancer Awareness Month — which means there will be events going on in Charleston all month long. Whether it's a walk/run or fundraising event check out how you can support and spread awareness.
Are you hosting an event that we should include? Send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
For the entire month of October, Croghan's Jewel Box will be selling their Shining Star Goldbug for $95. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit the Roper St. Francis Breast Cancer Program.
Throughout October fitness studio The Works will be raising money for Share Our Suzy, a local nonprofit that raises money and resources to assist and support breast cancer patients. Donate throughout the month or for two special workout classes on Oct. 26.
Join Making Strides of Charleston for the kickoff of Real Men Wear Pink/Pinktoberfest at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. on Thurs. Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Jon Rogers, Carl Ritchie, Dixon Woodward, and Reggie Burgess will be raising funds for breast cancer support all month long.
The Tri-County Cancer Survivor's Oyster Roast will be held on Sun. Oct. 6 from 1-4 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of all-you-can-eat oysters, chili, hot dogs, beer and wine, silent auctions, raffles, and entertainment by Souldonor. Tickets are $30 and benefit Cancer Survivors in Tri-County.
On Sun. Oct. 13 at 3 p.m., the Swain Department of Nursing at the Citadel will host their Beach Bash and Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Walk. Proceeds will benefit spreading awareness of the need for metastatic breast cancer research funding. Not only will you be helping a great cause, but you can enjoy food and live music after the walk. Tickets are $40 and come with a Beach Bash T-shirt.
The S.C. Promise Tea will be held on Sun. Oct. 13 from 2-5 p.m. Dr. Paula D. Bos will be the guest speaker for the event with complimentary refreshments from Kaminsky's and Starbucks, as well as a silent auction to benefit the Affiliate's Mission. Tickets are $25 and will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation, and those who make an additional $25 donation will receive a token of appreciation.
On Sat. Oct. 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Mt. Pleasant Towne Center will host the Pink Promenade Catwalk & Cocktails event. Tickets are $25 to benefit the Roper St. Francis Breast Cancer Program which earns you two champagne cocktails, brunch bites courtesy of Burtons Grill, and an a cappella performance by CK Chance while cancer survivors model the latest fashions.
The Embracing U Foundation hosts their annual survivor candlelight gala on Sat. Oct. 26 at the Charleston Area Convention Center at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets ($75) online now.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is hosting Making Strides in Charleston on Sun. Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m. This walk will benefit the American Cancer Society, and for every $500 you raise online from now until Oct. 4, Coldwell Banker will put an extra $100 in your personal fundraising account.