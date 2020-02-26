From hoppy beers to labyrinth walks, 10+ ways to celebrate Leap Day 

click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Hoppy beers hit the taps at Commonhouse this Leap Day
Every four years we get to celebrate Leap Day, a special extra day on this place we call Earth. This year Leap Day falls on a Saturday, so we've got even more reason to get down. Here's what's happening around town:
In case you missed it, the new Brewery District Trolley
kicks off its first run this Sat. Feb. 29, 1-9 p.m. We're talking free transportation between all your favorite peninsular breweries.
Celebrate the Leap Year at the Leap Day Show
on Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Music Farm, presented by 1770 Records and the College of Charleston’s Women in Music and Entertainment.
The Establishment
will feature a $29 ribeye special from chef Matt Canter. For the quadrennial event, The Establishment will be pouring Stag's Leap (wink wink) "Artemis" Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley, Cali.
Dudley’s on Ann
invites guests to join them for a magical event to celebrate Leap Day 2020. Starting at 8 p.m. on Feb. 29, Leap Day William will be in the bar all night long handing out candy to celebrate. Drag shows at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. will be hosted by Brooke Collins.
Those looking for a more serene way to spend their extra day this year can join Brookgreen Gardens
at the Leap Day Walk in Silence at the Labyrinth from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb 29.
The Charleston Running Club hosts a 'leap the islands
' fun run between IOP and Sullivan's Island at 8:30 a.m. Finish things up with brunch at Acme Lowcountry Kitchen.
The Royal American hosts The Extra Chill Leap Year Jamboree
at 9 p.m., featuring Nordista Freeze, Easy Honey, and Rex Darling.
Rivertowne Public House hosts a Leap Year party with the Spazmatics
at 9 p.m.
Fatty's Beer Works
hosts a Leap Year party, 4-10 p.m. (Remember, they're on the route of that fun new beer trolley).
Container Bar and Keep Charleston Beautiful pair up for a Leap Year party and beer pong tournament
, 2-10 p.m.
Bay Street Biergarten's Bier & Blades
features beer, natch, and an ax throwing tournament with Blade and Bull Axe Throwing starting at 2 p.m.
Summverville's Carolina Ale House is celebrating times two
, with a Mardi Gras and
Leap Year party starting at 8 p.m.
Crafty Draught presents a Leap Year karaoke night
starting at 5 p.m.
Commonhouse Aleworks invites you to hop into the Leap Year
with all their hoppy beers, like Cloud Down DIPA, Looking East IPA, Common Comet IPA, and more. The fun starts at 11 a.m.