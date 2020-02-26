February 26, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

From hoppy beers to labyrinth walks, 10+ ways to celebrate Leap Day 

Leap into Saturday

Hoppy beers hit the taps at Commonhouse this Leap Day
  • File photo
  • Hoppy beers hit the taps at Commonhouse this Leap Day
Every four years we get to celebrate Leap Day, a special extra day on this place we call Earth. This year Leap Day falls on a Saturday, so we've got even more reason to get down. Here's what's happening around town:

In case you missed it, the new Brewery District Trolley kicks off its first run this Sat. Feb. 29, 1-9 p.m. We're talking free transportation between all your favorite peninsular breweries.

Celebrate the Leap Year at the Leap Day Show on Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Music Farm, presented by 1770 Records and the College of Charleston’s Women in Music and Entertainment.

The Establishment will feature a $29 ribeye special from chef Matt Canter. For the quadrennial event, The Establishment will be pouring Stag's Leap (wink wink) "Artemis" Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley, Cali.

Dudley’s on Ann invites guests to join them for a magical event to celebrate Leap Day 2020. Starting at 8 p.m. on Feb. 29, Leap Day William will be in the bar all night long handing out candy to celebrate. Drag shows at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. will be hosted by Brooke Collins.

Those looking for a more serene way to spend their extra day this year can join Brookgreen Gardens at the Leap Day Walk in Silence at the Labyrinth from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb 29.

The Charleston Running Club hosts a 'leap the islands' fun run between IOP and Sullivan's Island at 8:30 a.m. Finish things up with brunch at Acme Lowcountry Kitchen.

The Royal American hosts The Extra Chill Leap Year Jamboree at 9 p.m., featuring Nordista Freeze, Easy Honey, and Rex Darling.

Rivertowne Public House hosts a Leap Year party with the Spazmatics at 9 p.m.

Fatty's Beer Works hosts a Leap Year party, 4-10 p.m. (Remember, they're on the route of that fun new beer trolley).

Container Bar and Keep Charleston Beautiful pair up for a Leap Year party and beer pong tournament, 2-10 p.m.

Bay Street Biergarten's Bier & Blades features beer, natch, and an ax throwing tournament with Blade and Bull Axe Throwing starting at 2 p.m.

Summverville's Carolina Ale House is celebrating times two, with a Mardi Gras and Leap Year party starting at 8 p.m.

Crafty Draught presents a Leap Year karaoke night starting at 5 p.m.

Commonhouse Aleworks invites you to hop into the Leap Year with all their hoppy beers, like Cloud Down DIPA, Looking East IPA, Common Comet IPA, and more. The fun starts at 11 a.m. 

