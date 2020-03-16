From guided meditations to at-home interval training, here's how Charleston can get its wellness fix during the coronavirus 

As Vanity Fair
put it in recently, "With Coronavirus, the work-out-from-home movement has a captive audience." While some local workout studios and gyms are still open and operating, many fitness fiends are choosing to stay home.
We've rounded up some local folks to follow online to find that sweet release of at-home workouts, easy meditations, and good ol' fashioned inspirational posts.
Are you a local trainer or athlete offering online fitness classes/tips during this time? Send all the info to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
The Works offers streaming classes, from slow flows to high intensity cardio bursts. Sign up for your free one-week trial now
. Owner of The Works, Sarah Frick
, has also been Instagram Live streaming some of the classes she teaches/takes.
Still Soul Studio
will be offering a free, guided meditation on their Instagram this week
. You can also follow along with their simple breath technique, outlined here
.
Local yoga and meditation teacher Ashley Lauren
is offering virtual private and small group sessions for yoga/meditation/breathwork/reiki.
Charleston-based yoga teacher Kathryn Budig has a number of online classes available at yogaglo.com
. Follow her on Instagram
to see some of her faves.
Owner of The F.A.S.T. Athletic Performance
, Reggie Ellington Instagrams a lot of his workouts, demonstrating the importance of good form.
Transformation Yoga
will be going live on both Instagram and Facebook throughout the week. Follow their 'gram to stay tuned to streaming classes.
CorePower Yoga
, which has a local studio in Mt. Pleasant, is offering a free week of online classes.
Charleston Power Yoga
is temporarily closing its studios through March and will be launching streaming classes and guided meditations this week.
Yoloha Yoga
will also be closing its studio through the end of the month and will be scheduling livestream options, follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more info
.
Still having a hard time taking a deep breath? A few years ago we chatted with local yoga teachers about how to keep calm in traffic. We think those tips still apply.