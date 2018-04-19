Fresh Future Farm hosts volunteer day block party this Saturday 

-
File photo
-
Germaine Jenkins heads up the operations at Fresh Future Farms.
This Sat. April 21 Fresh Future Farm in North Charleston is working double-time with a Comcast Cares volunteer event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a community block party from 5 to 8 p.m.
In the morning, local Comcast NBCUniversal employees along with their families, friends, and community will be performing beautification and landscape jobs around Fresh Future Farms, from basic repairs and painting to building nesting boxes and an enclosed chicken bridge.
The event is a part of a nationwide initiative, Comcast Cares, that provides positive change and builds community through local volunteerism. Germaine Jenkins, Fresh Future Farm founder and CEO, has seen firsthand the powerful work of Comcast Cares. In 2009, while Jenkins was a Nutrition Coordinator at Lowcountry Food Bank, the local Comcast community built a custom community garden for the organization.
After the volunteer efforts, Fresh Future Farm is partnering with local African drum and dance company Deninufay for a community block party. Deninufay will be performing a traditional West African harvest dance as well as offering dance, drum, and Afro-aerobics workshops. They’ll have games, as well as tastings of healthy dishes inspired by Lowcountry and Latino cuisine.
Middleton Made Cuisine will be at the farm with barbecue chicken, fried fish, cucumber and tomato salad, and more, all served by members of the North Charleston Police Department.
“The farm wants to host more culturally rich activities geared towards neighborhood wellness,” says FFF founder, Germaine Jenkins, in a press relase. “It’s only logical that we connect with talented groups like Deninufay that trace their origins to the Chicora-Cherokee community.”
Fresh Future Farm addresses issues of health, wealth, and quality of life in North Charleston’s Chicora-Cherokee through education, farming, and community development projects. In addition to the fresh produce they cultivate and sell, Fresh Future Farm team offers a variety of specialty items for specific dietary needs.
Tickets for the block party are $7 for adults and $3.50 for kids. They’re only selling 40 tickets so get ‘em while they’re hot. To check out other Future Fresh Farm events, follow them online.