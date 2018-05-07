Freeloaders: Two dozen ways to save your money 

We made it, y'all. At least, we think most of us did — Cinco de Derby will do a number on a person. It's a new week, a fresh start, and quite possibly, as you rummage through your bag, a day of silence. Between the margs and the juleps, you might just be about broke. That's OK! We've rounded up 24 events that are totally free to attend. Spend your pennies if you will — it's all local. Check out the freaky free happenings below:
Monday
The funky Folly farmers market
runs every Monday through Nov. from 4 to 8 p.m. Tonight kicks off with a Gullah Geechee celebration at 4, followed by eats from Pep Rolls, Samira's Gyros, and more, plus kids activities and plenty of local vendors.
Head to Johns Island for Wings and Wheels
(like cars and coffee, but more filling) starting at 7 p.m. Seanachai, Krazy Owls, and The Southern General will have food and drink specials and music by DJ Scott Sain.
Starting at 6 p.m. the Huguenot Society of South Carolina hosts a lecture
about Huguenot Craftsmen in London 1680-1760 by Tessa Murdoch, Deputy Director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.
Get your Monday workout
in at Hampton Park starting at 5:30 p.m. This free 45 minute session combines body weight and cardio exercises.
Tuesday
Start Knittin' in the Corner
at the Moncks Corner Library from 5 to 7 p.m. Open to all ages.
Redux Contemporary Art Center hosts an artist talk
with The Rainbow Show
artists Adam Eddy, Susan Klein, and Joshua Lynn starting at 6 p.m.
South Side Bait and Tackle hosts a symposium
on spring sheepshead starting at 6 p.m.; listen to tips and tricks from Captain Mike Waller of SaltFisher Charters.
The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market
runs from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Love Colonial Lake? Want to help keep it beautiful? Sign up for Weeding Wednesday
starting at 5 p.m. Bring a friend and get your hands dirty, then enjoy a free cold beverage and eats post weeding.
Skip the big box stores — you can hit up a farmers market most every day of the week. The Carnes Crossroads market
at the Green Barn runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the West Ashley market
runs from 3 to 7 p.m.
Thursday
The North Charleston Farmers Market
opens this Thurs. from 3 to 7 p.m. The Misfit Chef is the featured food truck, there will be live music from the Watts Family Band plus inflatables for kids and lots of local vendors.
King St. boutique V2V hosts a spring patio party
starting at 4 p.m. with live music, drinks, snacks, lots of new arrivals to shop, and visiting vendors like Barracuda Moon Jewelry, Boob-eez, Katherine Cooney Art, and Spiro Spero.
Visit the Sullivan's Island farmers market
Thursdays through June starting at 2:30 p.m.
The Cocktail Club hosts a spring artist patio pop-up
from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Peruse art and wares by Kelly Knight Art, Tidal Jewelry, and Park & Madison.
Make moves to the Moncks Corner Farmers Market
from 3 to 7 p.m.
Friday
From 7 to 9 p.m. listen to a brand new duo at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl w
ith John Holenko on guitars and mandolins and Bob Meehan on harmonica.
In honor of National Meditation Month, join Still Soul Studio at Sullivan's Island station 18 at 6:15 a.m. for a sunrise walking meditation
.
Saturday
Swing by West Ashley for a neighborhood yard sale
supporting Valiant Animal Rescue starting at 8 a.m.
Haddrell's Point Tackle in Windermere is also having a garage sale
. Head there between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. to shop discounted items such as inshore/offshore/freshwater tackle all the way to Go Pro stuff, rods, reels, clothing, fishing line, and much more.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. shop local goods at the Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market
.
Sunday
Moms receive free admission to Magnolia Plantation
for Mothers Day starting at 8 a.m.
Take the moms to the Pour House Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
starting at 11 a.m.
Sunday Funday with Flip Cup Karaoke at The Brick
starting at 3 p.m.
Take your mom to a free candlelit yin class
at Holy Cow starting at 6:30 p.m.