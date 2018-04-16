Freeloaders: Trivia, trivia, and some more trivia 

With trivia, yoga, astronomy, and more, there are plenty of free things to do around Charleston this week.
Monday
Head to the Cooper River Memorial library
to learn about gardening and receive a free packet of seeds until 8 p.m.
Play live trivia
for house cash prizes at Ms. Rose’s at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Take a free Tai Chi class
at the Daniel Island Library at 9 a.m.
There is also a free yoga class
at Riverfront park at 6:30 p.m.
At 1:08 p.m., be at Holy Cow Yoga Center
for some seated meditation.
Once you’ve found your zen, take your pick from these eleven trivia nights: Smoky Oak Taproom
, Home Team BBQ
, O’Brion’s
, The Pub on 61
, Tin Roof
, Pour Taproom
, Palmetto Flats
, Bay Street Biergarten
, Mellow Mushroom (Mt. Pleasant)
, Creekside Kitchen
, and Gene’s Haufbrau.
Wednesday
Join your fellow paleontology enthusiasts
at the Fossil Club meeting, 6 p.m. at Folly Beach Community Center.
After the sun sets, head to Brittlebank Park for Astronomy in the Park
with the Lowcountry Stargazers.
Need more trivia? Check out Holy City Brewing, Cooper River Brewing
, Kickin’ Chicken
(Downtown), Drop In Deli, Cutty’s
, Carolina Ale House
, O’Brion’s
, and Charles Towne Fermentory.
Thursday
Nexton, a community organization in Summerville
, will host Work Outside Day in Brown Family Park from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. You can continue your work with high speed internet while you enjoy live music, food trucks, and free gelato.
Rusty Bull Brewing Co. is celebrating National High Five Day
with live music, beer, and high five contests. The fun starts at 4 p.m.
If you visit the Derby pop-up
store at the Dewberry from 5-7 p.m., you can enjoy a free mint julep while you browse hats, bowties, and more.
It’s the third Sunday of the month, and that means it’s time for Summerville’s monthly art walk from 5-8 p.m, starting at the Summerville D.R.E.A.M.
Enjoy live music and entertainment.
Holy Cow Yoga Center hosts seated meditation at 1:08 p.m.
Play bingo
at the Mt. Pleasant Mellow Mushroom at 7 p.m. or Cumberland Smokehouse
at 7:30 p.m.
Continue your week of trivia at Trayce’s Too
, Frothy Beard Brewing
, Hunley’s Tavern
, The Green Goat
, or The Recovery Room.
Friday
Wake up early for the free Tai Chi
class at 9 a.m. at the Daniel Island Library.
The National Audubon Society hosts a free bird walk
at the Pitt Street Bridge at 6 p.m.
Saturday
West Ashley celebrates the arts
at a community day event with local vendors and nonprofits, 12-4 p.m. at the Citadel Mall.
Mellow Mushroom Avondale presents a free screening of The Lion King
with $5 meals for kids and $2 mimosas for adults.
This Saturday is Record Store Day,
and you can browse records all day at Monster Music and Movies.
Take your kid to Charles Pinckney National Historic Site for National Junior Ranger Day
from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Ranger will give talks and tell stories.
LG’s by the Creek
hosts a Crawfish Boil with live music and games from 1-8 p.m.
Manny’s Neighborhood Grille hosts team bingo
at 7 p.m.
Calhoun’s Calling
performs a free concert at the Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads at 4 p.m. as part of the BBQ & Brews event.
Saturday is International Astronomy Day
, and the Lowcountry Stargazers are celebrating in Johns Island County Park, starting at 7:45 p.m.
Ariel from The Little Mermaid
will be at the Summerville Mellow Mushroom from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a princess party with specialty menus for kids.
Sunday
The Dances of Universal Peace
group in Charleston celebrate Earth Day with their monthly gathering in Hampton Park at 4 p.m.
Join Holy Cow Yoga Center for their zen meditation group
at 8:15 a.m.
End your week with some trivia at Fuel
at 7:30 p.m. or at the downtown Mellow Mushroom
at 8 p.m.