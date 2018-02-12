Freeloaders: Trivia out the wazoo 

Monday

It may be dreary outside, but, yeah, well, it's Monday. Here's all the free stuff you can do this week!

The Run James Island group run will meet at the Terrace Theater at 6:30 p.m. before running 3 to 4 miles.

Grey Matter Games hosts live trivia at Ms. Rose's starting at 7 p.m.

Monday Night is trivia night at Smoke BBQ in Mt. Pleasant, starting at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Start your morning at 8 a.m. with a bird walk hosted by The Bend.

Later, find your zen with Holy Cow Yoga’s seated meditation at precisely 1:08 p.m.

It’s the day before Valentine’s Day, and that means it’s time to celebrate Galentine’s Day with Kudu's free crafting event at 6 p.m.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday at the Fat Tuesday Get Down at Voodoo Tiki Bar and Lounge from 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Or, celebrate with Bay Street Biergarten where Mardi Gras specials will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The Biergarten’s celebration will also include a round of trivia.

Tuesday night is a big night for trivia! Head to The Pub on 61, Palmetto Flats, Pour, Mellow Mushroom (Mt. Pleasant), Creekside Kitchen, Gene's Haufbrau, Smoky Oak Taproom, or Obrion's to get your trivia fix.

Wednesday

If you’re not sure what to do this Valentine’s Day, you can bring your special someone to a romantic night under the stars with the Lowcountry Stargazers in Brittlebank Park from 5-9 p.m.

Need your trivia fix? Head over to Cooper River Brewing, Kickin' Chicken, Drop In Gourmet Deli, O'Brion's, Cutty's, Carolina Ale House, or Charles Towne Fermentory.

Thursday

The Rodney Scott BBQ February Funkfest continues this Thursday at Rodney Scott’s BBQ from 5-8 p.m.

On the third Thursday of every month, Summerville D.R.E.A.M. hosts a free event with live music and an art walk.

Mellow Mushroom is giving away cash prizes at their Bingo Night starting at 7 p.m.

Cumberland Smokehouse also has Bar Bingo starting at 7:30 p.m., with seven rounds with prizes.

For even more trivia, visit Trayce Too's, Frothy Beard, Hunley's Tavern, The Green Goat, and The Rec Room.

Friday

Browse the Copley Fine Art Auctions Winter Sale at the American Theater between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Grab some drinks and mingle at Trager Contemporary’s Halfway Through Winter Mixer from 4:30-7 p.m.

Feeling down about Valentine’s Day? Join Bay Street Biergarten for their Bitterness Bash and enjoy anti-love songs, drink deals, and a “Tinder Hearts” match game starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Mellow Mushroom in Mt. Pleasant hosts a free screening of a family friendly movie on the third Saturday of every month. This month’s film is The LEGO Ninjago Movie, and the screening starts at 11 a.m.

Blind Tiger is having a free-to-attend oyster roast during SEWE from 12-3 p.m.

The James Island Farmers Market runs form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features local farmers, food vendors, live music, and artisans.

Lowcountry Lab Rescue will be at Whole Foods Market in Mt. Pleasant to explain their mission and introduce the available dogs.

There is a free Ranger-led walking tour of the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site at 11 a.m.

The Lowcountry Stargazers will host a free viewing at the Bend from 5-9 p.m.

Manny’s Neighborhood Grill has team bingo at 7 p.m.

Sunday

Tua Lingua, an art space, is hosting an open house with a live mural in progress at their new location from 12-4 p.m.

A zen meditation group will meet at Holy Cow Yoga at 7:45 a.m.

Gray Matter Games hosts trivia at Fuel at 7:30 p.m.

Mellow Mushroom also has their Sunday Funday team trivia from 8-10 p.m. with drink specials.