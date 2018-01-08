January 08, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: trivia, music, meet-ups, and more 

Events for the week of Jan. 8-14

By
click to enlarge 32914936524_f38bf0ac0a_o.jpg

Flickr user smilla4

Share
Tweet
It's melting, it's melting! Most roads are passable, temps are headed towards the 60s later this week, and the city is coming back to life. If you spent all your emergency money on snow wine, here are some freebies to get you back on track:

Monday

The Holy Cross Community Center holds a District 99 candidate forum with Cindy Boatwright and Nancy Mace from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Test your trivia knowledge and wake up your brain cells after being holed up for nearly a week at Ms. Rose's Monday Night Trivia starting at 7 p.m.

Head to Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. for the funky and fabulous Woody Variety Show starting at 7 p.m.

Get in 45-60 minutes of cardio and body weights at Hampton Park with this group workout starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

League of Women Voters Charleston hosts Stand Up, Speak Out! advocacy training at the Charleston County Public Library main branch starting at 6 p.m.

Warm up with Charlton Singleton at the Pour House  contemporary jazz jam sesh from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The Frothy Fit Club runners group meets up at the brewery at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Head to Palmetto Brewing for a free networking event from 6 to 8 p.m.

Get shwifty at Famulari's Rick and Morty trivia night starting at 8 p.m.

Bingo ain't just for geriatrics — head to Frothy for bingo and brews starting at 7 p.m.

All dead heads — take to the Pour House main stage for tunes from The Reckoning starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Christian Phifer plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8 to 10 p.m.

SURJ holds a reading against racism book group at the CCPL main branch starting at 6:30 p.m.

Pretend you're on Jeopardy at Frothy's trivia night starting at 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Groove into the weekend with acoustic jams from Brian Wheat from 8 to 11 p.m. at Elliotborough Mini Bar.

Greenville, S.C.-based bands Vilai Harrington & The Hamptones and the Mourning Dove play at Eclectic Vinyl & Cafe from 7:30 to 11:15 p.m.

Get your fill of gutter country at Mainland Container Co. with live music from Whiskey Diablo.

The Poetry Society of South Carolina holds Susan Laughter Meyers: A Celebration of her Life and Poetry at the Charleston Library Society from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday

Head to Tattooed Moose Johns Island from 3 to 6 p.m. for music under the oaks featuring Deadwin.

Elliotborough Mini Bar continues to provide live tunes for your pleasure: head there from 8 to 10 p.m. to enjoy music from Zak Scott. 

Need to stock up on veggies as part of your new year, new me motto? Head to the Pacific Box and Crate farmers market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday

Good news for all you PoHo fans, the Sunday Brunch farmers market is continuing year round, which means more shopping, more music, and more cheap cocktails from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tattooed Moose hosts The Black Diamond Band from 3 to 6 p.m. as part of their music under the oaks series.

Still holding on to that dead and dying Xmas tree? From 3 to 8 p.m., bring it to The Barrel to burn, then snag a stout and watch it go up in flames.

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS