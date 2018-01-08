Freeloaders: trivia, music, meet-ups, and more 

It's melting, it's melting! Most roads are passable, temps are headed towards the 60s later this week, and the city is coming back to life. If you spent all your emergency money on snow wine, here are some freebies to get you back on track:
Monday
The Holy Cross Community Center holds a District 99 candidate forum
with Cindy Boatwright and Nancy Mace from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Test your trivia knowledge and wake up your brain cells after being holed up for nearly a week at Ms. Rose's Monday Night Trivia
starting at 7 p.m.
Head to Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. for the funky and fabulous Woody Variety Show
starting at 7 p.m.
Get in 45-60 minutes of cardio and body weights at Hampton Park
with this group workout starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
League of Women Voters Charleston hosts Stand Up, Speak Out! advocacy training
at the Charleston County Public Library main branch starting at 6 p.m.
Warm up with Charlton Singleton at the Pour House contemporary jazz jam sesh
from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The Frothy Fit Club runners group meets up at the brewery
at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Head to Palmetto Brewing for a free networking event
from 6 to 8 p.m.
Get shwifty at Famulari's Rick and Morty trivia night
starting at 8 p.m.
Bingo
ain't just for geriatrics — head to Frothy for bingo and brews starting at 7 p.m.
All dead heads — take to the Pour House
main stage for tunes from The Reckoning starting at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Christian Phifer plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar
from 8 to 10 p.m.
SURJ holds a reading against racism book group
at the CCPL main branch starting at 6:30 p.m.
Pretend you're on Jeopardy at Frothy's trivia night
starting at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Groove into the weekend with acoustic jams
from Brian Wheat from 8 to 11 p.m. at Elliotborough Mini Bar.
Greenville, S.C.-based bands Vilai Harrington & The Hamptones and the Mourning Dove play
at Eclectic Vinyl & Cafe from 7:30 to 11:15 p.m.
Get your fill of gutter country at Mainland Container Co. with live music
from Whiskey Diablo.
The Poetry Society of South Carolina holds Susan Laughter Meyers: A Celebration
of her Life and Poetry at the Charleston Library Society from 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday
Head to Tattooed Moose Johns Island from 3 to 6 p.m. for music
under the oaks featuring Deadwin.
Elliotborough Mini Bar continues to provide live tunes for your pleasure: head there from 8 to 10 p.m. to enjoy music
from Zak Scott.
Need to stock up on veggies as part of your new year, new me motto? Head to the Pacific Box and Crate farmers market
from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday
Good news for all you PoHo fans, the Sunday Brunch farmers market
is continuing year round, which means more shopping, more music, and more cheap cocktails from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tattooed Moose hosts The Black Diamond Band
from 3 to 6 p.m. as part of their music under the oaks series.
Still holding on to that dead and dying Xmas tree? From 3 to 8 p.m., bring it to The Barrel
to burn, then snag a stout and watch it go up in flames.