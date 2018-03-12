March 12, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: The luck of the Irish 

Events for the week of March 12-18

By
Between your weekly trivia, Fashion Week, and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a busy week in Charleston. And all this ish is free, y'all.

Monday

Meet Mollie Burch, the designer of the emerging women’s contemporary clothing line CROSBY, at Marion Square from 5-11 p.m. this week, Monday through Friday.

Play live trivia for cash prizes at Ms. Rose’s, starting at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Enjoy nature and birdwatch at the Bend Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

Find your center at seated meditation at Holy Cow Yoga Center, starting at 1:08 p.m.

Go for a nighttime bike ride with the Charleston Bike Company, every Tuesday in March at 6:15 p.m.

As always, Tuesday is a big day for trivia. Check out Palmetto Flats, Pour Taproom, The Tin Roof, the Pub on 61, Bay Street Biergarten, Mellow Mushroom (Mt. Pleasant), Creekside Kitchen, Gene’s Haufbrau, Smoky Oak Taproom, O’Brion’s Pub, or Fiery Ron’s Home Team BBQ for your trivia needs.

Wednesday

Celebrate Fashion Week with a Q&A with Pauline Sokol Nakios, owner and creative director of Leo & Sage from 1-4 p.m. at the Charleston Library Society.

Take your kids (ages 9-12) to the Johns Island Library for a special spy-themed event at 3 p.m.

Hang out with dogs or grab some happy hour deals at Bay Street Biergarten Puppies and Pints event from 4-7 p.m.

Germain Dermatology, at their new location in Summerville, is offering free skin cancer screenings from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Running for Brews hosts a St. Patrick’s Day themed 5K at Charleston Beer Works followed by drinks and giveaways, starting at 7 p.m.

Once it gets dark, join the Lowcountry Stargazers at Brittlebank Park for their weekly Astronomy in the Park meeting.

Continue your trivia streak at one of these locations: Cooper River Brewing, Kickin’ Chicken (Downtown), Drop In Gourmet Deli, Cutty’s, Carolina Ale House, O’Brion’s Pub, and Charles Towne Fermentory.

Thursday

Relax with seated meditation at Holy Cow Yoga at 1:08 p.m.

Enjoy live music, entertainment, and art at Summerville’s Third Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

On Thursdays, there’s even more trivia at Trayce’s Too, Frothy Beard Brewing, Hunley’s Tavern, The Green Goat, and The Recovery Room.

Need a break from trivia? Play bingo at Cumberland Smokehouse or Mellow Mushroom (Mt. Pleasant).

Friday

Grab the kids and go to Medway Park for a free, outdoor screening of Pixar’s The Incredibles at 6 p.m.

Browse local vendors during Fashion at the Farm at the Music Farm from 7-11 p.m.

Take your kids to Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads for family fun at the Leprechaun Bash, starting at 4 p.m.

The South Carolina Aquarium is hosting “Saving Science from Extinction: The Need for Nature,” a talk on the connections between technology and nature, at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Tinkerbell will be visiting the Summerville Mellow Mushroom at 10 a.m. with a specialty menu for kids.

Charles Towne Landing hosts its Spring Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Meet up at Remley Point Marina at 12:30 p.m. to volunteer to help clean Drum Island.

Kids can celebrate Grandma and Grandpa at the Milk and Cookies event at the Johns Island Library at 3 p.m.

Check out local artisans and crafters at the Charleston Night Bazaar at Workshop, opening at 6 p.m.

Play bingo at Manny’s Neighborhood Grille at 7 p.m.

Gwynn’s of Mount Pleasant is hosting shoe designer Ron White from 1-4 p.m. as part of Fashion Week.

Mellow Mushroom’s Avondale location is hosting their monthly family friendly movie screening at 11 p.m.

Saturday is also St. Patrick’s Day, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Irish:

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m., leaving from St. Patrick’s Church after the 8 a.m. mass.

Other parties and specials, including several block parties, are detailed in our ultimate Charleston St. Patrick’s Day round-up.

Sunday

If you can recover from the festivities in time, Holy Cow Yoga hosts their zen meditation group at 7:45 a.m.

You can check out cool crafting vendors at the Crafter’s Coven in The Park Cafe from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Head to Palmetto Islands County Park for Corgi Con 2018. The dogs will come out to play at 2 p.m.

End the week with some trivia at Fuel or the Mellow Mushroom downtown.

