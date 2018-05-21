May 21, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: The bridge is broke and so are we 

Events for the week of Mon. May 21-27

No money? No problem. Here are 32 freebies for your broke butts.

Monday

There are plenty of ways to get a free sweat sesh in on Mondays: Catch some free yoga at MUSC Urban Farm starting at 5:45 p.m.; head to Hampton Park starting at 5:30 p.m. for 45-60 minutes of cardio and body weight exercises; or get your run on starting at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Terrace with the Charleston Running Club.

Listen to Dallas Baker & Friends at the Folly Farmers Market starting at 5 p.m. The market runs from 4 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Tattooed Moose officially opens the doors to its third location at the Citadel Mall starting at 11 a.m.

There is no excuse not to perfect your downward dog this week: head to Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m. for a free class hosted by King of Pops and Bendy Brewski Yoga.

The Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market runs from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Halsey hosts Germany-based artist duo Böhler & Orendt for an artist talk on: installation as art.

Wednesday

Get over the hump with fresh produce from the West Ashley Farmers Market starting at 3 p.m.

Author Margaret Bradham Thornton stops by Blue Bicycle as part of her Theory of Love book tour starting at 5:30 p.m.

This rescheduled Makers + Shakers event at Cannon Green kicks off at 5 p.m. with vendors including Goldbug, Flowershop, HART, Suite 33, and more.

From 7 to 10 p.m. swing by Elliotborough Mini Bar and show off your talents at open mic night. 

Thursday

Hit up one or all of these Thursday farmers markets: North Charleston runs from 3 to 7 p.m., Sullivan's runs from 2:30-6:30 p.m., and Moncks Corner runs from  3-7 p.m.

It's a party on the water: the grand opening and boat christening of Saltwater Cycle starts at 6 p.m. at Saltwater Cowboys.

Sweet Lulu's Bakery has officially moved into a brick and mortar and holds a grand opening starting at 7 a.m. There will be locally roasted hot and cold brew King Bean coffee, orange cranberry muffins, breakfast cookies, and more. Kids can draw in new coloring books, and the first 30 customers with a $20 order will receive a free "Hello Cupcake" or "Will Brake for Cake" shirt.

Tis the evening of opening receptions. The Southern gallery and the Vendue collectively present Family Ties with a reception starting at 6 p.m.

From 8 to 10 p.m., Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl hosts Songwriter in the Round with Kevin Church, Becca Smith Music, and Kyle Ray Brooks.

Friday

Celebrate four years of American manufacturing at J. Stark's anniversary party from 5 to 10 p.m. Expect special cocktails and killer giveaways.

Greenville's Art & Light Gallery pops up at Miller Gallery from 6 to 8 p.m.

Publisher and contributing photographer to Banned in D.C. Cynthia Connolly leads a talk on the book at the Vinyl Countdown starting at 7 p.m.

The Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition pops up in Marion Square daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 9.

From noon to 4 p.m. artist Alexandria Searles a.k.a MorowaMosai pops up at Jahde Leather Atelier for a meet and greet with refreshments and live painting; Searles will be using the space through June 9 to create.

Saturday

Grab veggies and fresh flowers at the Pacific Box and Crate farmers market starting at 10 a.m. — free yoga on the turf also kicks off at 10 a.m.

If you really want to stock up on local goodies, the Marion Square market runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Johns Island farmers market runs from 9:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The Seed and Feed Marching Abominable kicks off their run at this year's Piccolo Spoleto Festival starting at noon in Marion Square.

Corresponding with both Spoleto and Piccolo, the Mt. Pleasant Arts Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Towne Center Sat. and Sun. And entry is totally free.

Keep getting your art fix, y'all. There's a live paint performance and auction at the Grand Bohemian Hotel from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring the talents of Briahna Wenke and Samantha Rueter. 

Sunday

The Pour House Sunday Brunch farmers market starts at 11 a.m. and it's always free (and fun).

The last Sun. of every month Celadon Warehouse hosts a flea and farmers market replete with tons of local vendors, live music, food trucks, and free beer.  

