Freeloaders: The bridge is broke and so are we 

No money? No problem. Here are 32 freebies for your broke butts.
Monday
There are plenty of ways to get a free sweat sesh in on Mondays: Catch some free yoga
at MUSC Urban Farm starting at 5:45 p.m.; head to Hampton Park
starting at 5:30 p.m. for 45-60 minutes of cardio and body weight exercises; or get your run on starting at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Terrace with the Charleston Running Club
.
Listen to Dallas Baker & Friends at the Folly Farmers Market
starting at 5 p.m. The market runs from 4 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Tattooed Moose officially opens the doors
to its third location at the Citadel Mall starting at 11 a.m.
There is no excuse not to perfect your downward dog this week: head to Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m. for a free class
hosted by King of Pops and Bendy Brewski Yoga.
The Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market
runs from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Halsey hosts Germany-based artist duo Böhler & Orendt for an artist talk
on: installation as art.
Wednesday
Get over the hump with fresh produce from the West Ashley Farmers Market
starting at 3 p.m.
Author Margaret Bradham Thornton stops by Blue Bicycle
as part of her Theory of Love book tour starting at 5:30 p.m.
This rescheduled Makers + Shakers
event at Cannon Green kicks off at 5 p.m. with vendors including Goldbug, Flowershop, HART, Suite 33, and more.
From 7 to 10 p.m. swing by Elliotborough Mini Bar and show off your talents at open mic
night.
Thursday
Hit up one or all of these Thursday farmers markets: North Charleston
runs from 3 to 7 p.m., Sullivan's
runs from 2:30-6:30 p.m., and Moncks Corner
runs from 3-7 p.m.
It's a party on the water: the grand opening and boat christening
of Saltwater Cycle starts at 6 p.m. at Saltwater Cowboys.
Sweet Lulu's Bakery
has officially moved into a brick and mortar and holds a grand opening starting at 7 a.m. There will be locally roasted hot and cold brew King Bean coffee, orange cranberry muffins, breakfast cookies, and more. Kids can draw in new coloring books, and the first 30 customers with a $20 order will receive a free "Hello Cupcake" or "Will Brake for Cake" shirt.
Tis the evening of opening receptions. The Southern gallery and the Vendue collectively present Family Ties
with a reception
starting at 6 p.m.
From 8 to 10 p.m., Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl hosts Songwriter in the Round
with Kevin Church, Becca Smith Music, and Kyle Ray Brooks.
Friday
Celebrate four years of American manufacturing at J. Stark's anniversary party
from 5 to 10 p.m. Expect special cocktails and killer giveaways.
Greenville's Art & Light Gallery pops up
at Miller Gallery from 6 to 8 p.m.
Publisher and contributing photographer to Banned in D.C.
Cynthia Connolly leads a talk on the book at the Vinyl Countdown starting at 7 p.m.
The Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition
pops up in Marion Square daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 9.
From noon to 4 p.m. artist Alexandria Searles a.k.a MorowaMosai
pops up at Jahde Leather Atelier for a meet and greet with refreshments and live painting; Searles will be using the space through June 9 to create.
Saturday
Grab veggies and fresh flowers at the Pacific Box and Crate farmers market
starting at 10 a.m. — free yoga on the turf also kicks off at 10 a.m.
If you really want to stock up on local goodies, the Marion Square
market runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Johns Island farmers market
runs from 9:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The Seed and Feed Marching Abominable
kicks off their run at this year's Piccolo Spoleto Festival starting at noon in Marion Square.
Corresponding with both Spoleto and Piccolo, the Mt. Pleasant Arts Festival
takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Towne Center Sat. and Sun. And entry is totally free.
Keep getting your art fix, y'all. There's a live paint performance and auction
at the Grand Bohemian Hotel from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring the talents of Briahna Wenke and Samantha Rueter.
Sunday
The Pour House Sunday Brunch farmers market
starts at 11 a.m. and it's always free (and fun).
The last Sun. of every month Celadon Warehouse hosts a flea and farmers market
replete with tons of local vendors, live music, food trucks, and free beer.