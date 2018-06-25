Freeloaders: Tastes like summer 

Can you taste it? Summertime? It's fresh peaches, hot afternoons (mornings, nights), and (if you're lucky) a day or two off work in the near future, celebrating America's birth. Enjoy these free events during the steamiest damn time of the year, Charleston.
Monday
The Folly Beach Farmers Market
kicks off at 4 p.m. with a free community yoga class and continues with live music from Deadwin from 5-8 p.m.
Try one of the free yoga classes
at the MUSC Yoga Farm: 5:45 p.m. Mondays, 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 a.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. Fridays.
Bring your friends to Ms. Rose’s for Monday Night Trivia
from 7-9 p.m. The game is free but half price burgers and $4 craft drafts are available all night long.
It’s Bingo night at Low Tide Brewing
on Johns Island starting at 7 p.m. and winners get fun prizes. There will be a food truck outside if you get hungry and plenty of beer.
Tuesday
Take the kids to the Gibbes Museum of Art at 10:30 a.m.
for stories and songs inspired by the exhibitions in the museum. Story time is free for members and is included in museum admission for non-members.
Head over to Summerville for the monthly Summers Corner Farmers Market
from 3-7 p.m. with fresh produce, food trucks, and live music.
Do your grocery shopping at the Mt. Pleasant’s Farmers Market
from 3:30-7 p.m. with local vendors and farmers.
Enjoy live music from Tyler Boone
from 5-8 p.m. at the Watch Rooftop and Kitchen in the Restoration Hotel.
Go to Riverfront Park at 6:30 for a free yoga class
hosted by Bendy Brewski Yoga.
Join an Om Outdoor yoga class
at the Pitt Street Bridge starting at 6:30 p.m.- the class is donation based.
Wednesday
Start the day with a mediation at Basic Kitchen’s Wellness Wednesday
with Still Soul Studio at 9 a.m. After the free meditation on the outdoor patio, stick around for a healthy breakfast.
Kids get in free to a showing of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at the Terrace Theater starting at 11 a.m. as part of their Lowcountry Parent Film Series.
Support local artisans and shop at the Folly Beach Farmers Market Art Village
from 4-8 p.m. at Folly River Park.
Join Lululemon and the Restoration Hotel
for a free yoga class on the Restoration’s rooftop from 6-7 p.m.
Put together a team to compete in Holy City Brewing’s
team trivia game from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Compete for house cash awarded to the first, second, and third place winners.
Join the Bingo Pub Run at Revelry Brewing
starting at 6:30 p.m. Run three miles then play a game of bingo!
Enjoy Beauty and the Beast (2017)
at the beach starting around 8:30 p.m. at Tides Folly Beach.
Thursday
Stop by the North Charleston Farmers Market
from 3-7 p.m. and enjoy live music from Wayne Daws and try out food truck El Pincho Taco LLC.
Lace up your running shoes and run either 1 mile or a 5K
at Commonhouse Aleworks’ Thirstday Beer Run at 6:15 p.m- stick around for a beer and a bite to eat.
Crunch Mt. Pleasant is hosting a Zumba class in the Belle Hall Shopping Center at 6:30 p.m. to benefit Lowcountry Food Bank
. Bring an item of food to donate (cereal, canned goods, peanut butter etc.) and dance like no one is watching.
Friday
Join Pet Helpers at their Dog Days of Summer
Adoption Event from 12-4 p.m where all adoptions are half off. There will be pizza from Papa Johns, cornhole, plinko, a raffle, and kiddie pools for the pups.
Learn how grits get made using a 19th Century mill at Miller’s All Day
from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Saturday
Stop by the Charleston Farmers Market
in Marion Square from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and shop at local vendors.
Check out the Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market
from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and browse local vendors and enjoy snacks from Workshop tenants.
Meet your new furry best friend at Low Tide Brewing’s Southern Tails Adoption Event
from 1:30-5 p.m. There will be pups of all ages to meet and if you are not ready to make a full commitment there will be information about fostering. All supplies are provided, the sweet pups just need a temporary loving home.
Sunday
Browse the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
at the Charleston Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and support local vendors while listening to live music.
Ghost Monkey Brewery
is hosting a ‘Name that Music’ trivia game where you guess song titles, artists, and release dates to win prizes from 3-5:30 p.m.