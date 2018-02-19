Freeloaders: Sunny and 75 

Still looking for something fun to do now that the excitement of SEWE is over? Check out these free events happening this week:
Monday
The running group Run James Island
is hosting their 3-4 mile group run, leaving from Terrace Theater at 6:30 p.m.
If you want to scratch your trivia itch, head over to Ms. Rose’s at 7 p.m. for live trivia
with cash prizes.
Tuesday
Head to PURE theater for a night of celebrating black poets
at 7:30 p.m., featuring poet Glenis Redmond.
Need to connect with nature? Go to the Bend in the morning
, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. - to go birding.
Clear your mind with some seated meditation
at Holy Cow Yoga at 1:08 p.m.
The Glass Onion in West Ashley
will be hosting a free-to-attend charity event benefiting the Lowcountry Street Grocery, a mobile farmers market.
For many local restaurants, Tuesday is known as Trivia Tuesday. Go to The Pub on 61
, The Tin Roof
, Pour Taproom
, Palmetto Flats Restaurant and Tavern
, Bay Street Biergarten
, and many more.
Wednesday
Cooper River Brewing is teaming up with the South Carolina Aquarium for a talk on the importance of oyster restoration
at 6:30 p.m.
Bliss Spiritual Co-op
is hosting a free meetup to discuss some “law of attraction” teachings from 7:00-8:30 p.m.
Stargaze with the Lowcountry Stargazers at Brittlebank Park
starting at 5 p.m.
Once again, there are many places to play trivia: Cooper River Brewing
, Kickin’ Chicken
(Downtown), Cutty’s
, Carolina Ale House
, Charles Towne Fermentory
, and more.
Thursday
Rusty Bull Brewing will be hosting guest bartenders from NASH-FM for a benefit
for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, featuring live music and the Immortal Lobster food truck, starting at 5 p.m.
The Stray Dog Society is hosting a Sip and Shuck
at the Oyster House from 5-8 p.m. with free oysters, chili, and fixins.
Rodney Scott’s BBQ is celebrating one year on King Street with their February Funkfest
from 5-8 p.m., featuring disco music, dancing, and free whole hog sliders.
Round out your midweek trivia tour with one of these local eateries: Bay Street Biergarten (featuring an It’s Always Sunny
twist), Trayce’s Too
, Frothy Beard Brewing
, or the Recovery Room
.
Thursday night is also Bingo Night at Mellow Mushroom
(Mt. Pleasant) and Cumberland Smokehouse.
Friday
Meet up at Affordabike in your best denim jacket by 5:00 p.m. for their Worldwide Denim Ride
to raise awareness for local cycling.
Head over to the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site for an exhibit featuring art from over 800 students that emphasizes the importance of public service.
Saturday
Fiery Ron’s Home Team BBQ hosts their inaugural Rock the Block
charity event benefiting Hogs for the Cause, a New Orleans based nonprofit that helps the families of children with brain cancer. Join them for food and family friendly activities from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Head over to James Island Town Hall
for the Fifth Annual Silent Art Auction and Artists’ Reception from 5-7 p.m.
Go to Mex 1 Coastal Kitchen’s Brazil Bash
to enjoy some live music from a Brazilian band and a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Manny’s Neighborhood Grille is hosting Team Bingo
at 7 p.m.
Sunday
Fleet Landing hosts their Fleet Fest Oyster Roast
from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a DJ, a photobooth, local oysters, local beers, and cornhole.
A free Rice Field Tour at the Ponds has been rescheduled to this Sunday at 2 p.m.,
giving you another opportunity to learn about the Carolinas’ cash crop.
Fuel has Live Trivia
with cash prizes at 7:30 p.m.
The downtown Mellow Mushroom
also has Team Trivia and drink deals from 8-10 p.m.