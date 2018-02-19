February 19, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: Sunny and 75 

Events for the week of Feb. 19-25

Still looking for something fun to do now that the excitement of SEWE is over? Check out these free events happening this week:

Monday

The running group Run James Island is hosting their 3-4 mile group run, leaving from Terrace Theater at 6:30 p.m.

If you want to scratch your trivia itch, head over to Ms. Rose’s at 7 p.m. for live trivia with cash prizes.

Tuesday

Head to PURE theater for a night of celebrating black poets at 7:30 p.m., featuring poet Glenis Redmond.

Need to connect with nature? Go to the Bend in the morning, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. - to go birding.

Clear your mind with some seated meditation at Holy Cow Yoga at 1:08 p.m.

The Glass Onion in West Ashley will be hosting a free-to-attend charity event benefiting the Lowcountry Street Grocery, a mobile farmers market.

For many local restaurants, Tuesday is known as Trivia Tuesday. Go to The Pub on 61, The Tin Roof, Pour Taproom, Palmetto Flats Restaurant and Tavern, Bay Street Biergarten, and many more.

Wednesday

Cooper River Brewing is teaming up with the South Carolina Aquarium for a talk on the importance of oyster restoration at 6:30 p.m.

Bliss Spiritual Co-op is hosting a free meetup to discuss some “law of attraction” teachings from 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Stargaze with the Lowcountry Stargazers at Brittlebank Park starting at 5 p.m.

Once again, there are many places to play trivia: Cooper River Brewing, Kickin’ Chicken (Downtown), Cutty’s, Carolina Ale House, Charles Towne Fermentory, and more.

Thursday

Rusty Bull Brewing will be hosting guest bartenders from NASH-FM for a benefit for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, featuring live music and the Immortal Lobster food truck, starting at 5 p.m.

The Stray Dog Society is hosting a Sip and Shuck at the Oyster House from 5-8 p.m. with free oysters, chili, and fixins.

Rodney Scott’s BBQ is celebrating one year on King Street with their February Funkfest from 5-8 p.m., featuring disco music, dancing, and free whole hog sliders.

Round out your midweek trivia tour with one of these local eateries: Bay Street Biergarten (featuring an It’s Always Sunny twist), Trayce’s Too, Frothy Beard Brewing, or the Recovery Room.

Thursday night is also Bingo Night at Mellow Mushroom (Mt. Pleasant) and Cumberland Smokehouse.

Friday

Meet up at Affordabike in your best denim jacket by 5:00 p.m. for their Worldwide Denim Ride to raise awareness for local cycling.

Head over to the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site for an exhibit featuring art from over 800 students that emphasizes the importance of public service.

Saturday

Fiery Ron’s Home Team BBQ hosts their inaugural Rock the Block charity event benefiting Hogs for the Cause, a New Orleans based nonprofit that helps the families of children with brain cancer. Join them for food and family friendly activities from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Head over to James Island Town Hall for the Fifth Annual Silent Art Auction and Artists’ Reception from 5-7 p.m.

Go to Mex 1 Coastal Kitchen’s Brazil Bash to enjoy some live music from a Brazilian band and a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Manny’s Neighborhood Grille is hosting Team Bingo at 7 p.m.

Sunday

Fleet Landing hosts their Fleet Fest Oyster Roast from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a DJ, a photobooth, local oysters, local beers, and cornhole.

A free Rice Field Tour at the Ponds has been rescheduled to this Sunday at 2 p.m., giving you another opportunity to learn about the Carolinas’ cash crop.

Fuel has Live Trivia with cash prizes at 7:30 p.m.

The downtown Mellow Mushroom also has Team Trivia and drink deals from 8-10 p.m.

