Freeloaders: Stay cool with these 20 free events 

Events for July 29 - Aug. 4

So maybe July emptied our wallets. Fortunately, there's plenty of free stuff to do this week. Read on.

Monday

Grab your little ones (or just plain Disney lovers) because The Citadel Mall is screening Dumbo at 6 p.m. with no ticket required.

If you’re a first time home buyer, Jeff Cook Real Estate is hosting a free seminar starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

If you’re in between apartments, check out Connect Central - Off the Clock from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and learn more about the new and soon to open 511 Meeting.

Get your group workout in for free with Run Into Shape. Meet at Cannon Park at 6:30 p.m. for a “hammer run,” aka the 2.5-mile route has been hammered out for you.

Wednesday

Volunteer at the MUSC Urban Farm 7:30-8:30 a.m. to maintain, plant, and learn all things gardening.

Don’t forget about West Ashley’s Farmers Market at 3 p.m. Free of charge to walk, hang, and browse.

Thursday

Not just open mic night, but comedy open mic night. Head to Bowties at 8:30 p.m. for some free laughs.

Friday

Practice meditation as a beginner with a free class from Island Aikido at 6:30 p.m.

Check out the Daniel Island Night Market for local vendors, food trucks, and live music starting at 5 p.m.

Head to Itinerant Literate’s backyard for some poetry, short stories, music, comedy, and more at their Speak Easy Open Mic Night starting at 7 p.m.

Freshfields Village’s Music on the Green series promises a good time for free.99.

It’s First Friday, so take a walk and see some art, including a new exhibition opening at the Grand Bohemian Gallery, Art in Summer.

Lookin’ for family fun in Summerville? Head to Sounds on the Square at the Nexton Square for live music, food trucks, and more.

Saturday

Yoga at the Square is every Sat. until Nov. 30 and in Marion Square and this month Charleston Power Yoga is taking over. Be there at 9 a.m.

The Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square is also free to venture into and it kicks off at 8 a.m.

The Charleston County Libraries is hosting an Indigo Dye Class and book discussion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Ashley branch.

Check out the brunch and vintage options from Red Rose Vintage at Brunch & Vintage at Park Cafe.

Sunday

Calling all photographers. Black Bear Studios is having a studio meetup from 4-7 p.m. Expand your portfolio and network away. No ticket is required.

Hear some live music at the Pour House's Sunday Brunch Farmers Market, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site and receive a park ranger led tour starting at 11 a.m.

