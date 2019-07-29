Freeloaders: Stay cool with these 20 free events 

So maybe July emptied our wallets. Fortunately, there's plenty of free stuff to do this week. Read on.
Monday
Grab your little ones (or just plain Disney lovers) because The Citadel Mall is screening Dumbo
at 6 p.m. with no ticket required.
If you’re a first time home buyer, Jeff Cook Real Estate is hosting a free seminar
starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
If you’re in between apartments, check out Connect Central - Off the Clock
from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and learn more about the new and soon to open 511 Meeting.
Get your group workout in for free with Run Into Shape
. Meet at Cannon Park at 6:30 p.m. for a “hammer run,” aka the 2.5-mile route has been hammered out for you.
Wednesday
Volunteer at the MUSC Urban Farm
7:30-8:30 a.m. to maintain, plant, and learn all things gardening.
Don’t forget about West Ashley’s Farmers Market
at 3 p.m. Free of charge to walk, hang, and browse.
Thursday
Not just open mic night, but comedy open mic night
. Head to Bowties at 8:30 p.m. for some free laughs.
Friday
Practice meditation as a beginner with a free class from Island Aikido
at 6:30 p.m.
Check out the Daniel Island Night Market
for local vendors, food trucks, and live music starting at 5 p.m.
Head to Itinerant Literate’s backyard for some poetry, short stories, music, comedy, and more at their Speak Easy Open Mic Night
starting at 7 p.m.
Freshfields Village’s Music on the Green
series promises a good time for free.99.
It’s First Friday
, so take a walk and see some art, including a new exhibition opening at the Grand Bohemian Gallery, Art in Summer
.
Lookin’ for family fun in Summerville? Head to Sounds on the Square
at the Nexton Square for live music, food trucks, and more.
Saturday
Yoga at the Square
is every Sat. until Nov. 30 and in Marion Square and this month Charleston Power Yoga is taking over. Be there at 9 a.m.
The Charleston Farmers Market
in Marion Square is also free to venture into and it kicks off at 8 a.m.
The Charleston County Libraries is hosting an Indigo Dye Class and book discussion
from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Ashley branch.
Check out the brunch and vintage options from Red Rose Vintage at Brunch & Vintage
at Park Cafe.
Sunday
Calling all photographers. Black Bear Studios
is having a studio meetup from 4-7 p.m. Expand your portfolio and network away. No ticket is required.
Hear some live music at the Pour House's Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Check out the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site
and receive a park ranger led tour starting at 11 a.m.