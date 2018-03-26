Freeloaders: Out with a lion's share of freebies 

With nary a lamb in sight, the dreary weather has been taking its toll the last few days. We can't stop the rain or shine the sun, but we are more than happy to lay out some wallet-friendly ventures for you. This week, check out the 30, yes THIRTY free events happening around town. From poetry to podcasts, markets to meditation, we've got the goods:
Monday
Charleston Museum's curator of natural history Jan Freedman presents Europe's Ice Age Beasts
, a free lecture starting at 6 p.m at the museum. Learn fascinating details about woolly rhinoceros, hyenas, and cave lions and discover the differences and similarities between American and European Ice Age creatures.
Celebrate Jonathan Miles' new book, Anatomy of a Miracle,
at the Garden & Gun headquarters from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy a Cathead cocktail plus vino pours from Broadbent Selections; meet the author; and purchase signed copies of the book.
The Charleston Music Club
performs a free concert, "Sonatas and Soundscapes," at Franke at Seaside starting at 7:30 p.m. Violinist Nina Sandberg, Artist in Residence at Judson Park in Cleveland, OH, and pianist Chee-Hang See, who has diplomas in Piano Performance and Accompaniment from the Royal Schools of Music and Trinity College, London, perform Beethoven's Sonata in D Major as well as works by Dvorak and De Falla.
Drink 'til it's Funny
at The Sparrow starting at 9:30 p.m; this open mic is ideal for new or veteran comedians, and is perfect for anyone who needs a good belly laugh on a Monday night.
Check out the new student art installation, My Father's Dragon
, on display today through April 11 in the Gaillard Center lobby.
Tuesday
Hit the town with the Holy City Salsa fam as they take over
Prohibition every Tuesday starting at 9 p.m., dancing to the tunes of Gina Castillo and Co.
Join poet Emily Rosko at the Addlestone Library at noon as she reads from her latest collection, Weather Inventions.
The event is part of “Narrating Charleston on the Margins,” the spring 2018 Faculty Lecture Series produced by the College of Charleston Friends of the Library and the Honors College.
Start your morning off right with some birdwatching at the Bend
, an outdoor music venue located in North Charleston surrounded by marshes and forests, serving as a home to hundreds of species of birds. Birding starts at 8 a.m.
Summerville's Summers Corner farmers market
takes place the last Tuesday of every month starting at 3 p.m. Shop local vendors, enjoy live music, and grab food from one of the rotating food trucks.
Head to Holy Cow every Tues. and Thurs. at 1:08 p.m. for a free seated meditation
.
Wednesday
Dellz on the Macon hosts a HERstory podcast, featuring C.T. and VP of Do Work Media. the mingling starts at 5:30 p.m. Reserve your spot
(donations are accepted) online.
Affordabike hosts an urban mountain ride
with free beer after at 6:30 p.m.
Spring into style
at Beach Medical Weight Loss Charleston with a free night of snacks and wine, and $1 B12 injections, from 4-8 p.m.
Sing your heart out at Elliotborough Mini Bar's open mic
starting at 7 p.m.
It don't cost a thing to star gaze at Brittlebank Park
from 5-9 p.m.
Thursday
Head to the Halsey for the opening reception of the latest exhibit, Young Contemporaries
, from 5-7 p.m.
North Charleston's Mellow Mushroom hosts a Mellow Block party
from 5-9 p.m. Mellow will be joined by Itinerant Literate Books, The Metal Mermaids, Purple Rose Candle, and more.
Head to a book talk with author Natasha Boyd at 6 p.m. at the Charleston Museum, where she'll discuss her book, The Indigo Girl.
Friday
SportsBook Charleston hosts a March Madness comedy showcase at 9 p.m.
Get your pencil drawing on at Artist & Craftsman's pencil drawing contest
on national pencil day, from 4-6 p.m.
It's your last day to check out Meyer Vogl Gallery's floral-inspired exhibit, Bloom Boom Boom.
Saturday
Artist and Craftsman Uptown hosts their third anniversary party
from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Charleston Pour House hosts a spring night market
from 5-9 p.m.
Author Tony Williams gives a lecture on Alexander Hamilton
at the Powder Magazine at 6 p.m.
The Pacific Box and Crate farmers market
is held at Workshop every Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The year-round Johns Island farmers market
is held at Charleston Collegiate School from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The 8th annual Sea Island Art Walk
takes place at Bohicket, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and features 12 local artists.
Sunday
The Holy City Vintage Market heads to Park Cafe
(rescheduled from last week) from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tua Lingua hosts an open studio event
from 12-4 p.m., where you can ask questions, poke around, and check out completed art work.
The Charleston Pour House hosts its weekly farmers market
from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.