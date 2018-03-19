Freeloaders: Mad for March freebies 

March is doing the lion/lamb thing and honestly, we don't hate it. Not knowing what kind of clothes you'll need to wear to stay warm (or cool) morning, noon, and night, is kind of exciting, no? Here are a bunch of free events in town this week where you can wear whatever damn clothes you please.
Monday
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. visit St. Julian Devine Center to help Enough Pie create a collaborative knitting project
for Awakening VI: Motion.
It don't cost a thing to check out the Woody Variety show
at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. at 7 p.m.
Drinks may be a few bucks, but the comedy is free at Drink 'Til it's Funny
at The Sparrow starting at 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
It's Taco Tuesday
with free bingo at LG's by the Creek starting at 7 p.m.
Take part in a free bike ride
with Trek Bicycle Store of Charleston starting at Tradesman Brewing at 6:30 p.m. The route runs through Wagener Terrace over to Hampton Park and back.
Wednesday
Gaze at the stars from 6 to 9 p.m. with the Lowcountry Stargazers' Astronomy in the Park
at Brittlebank Park.
Network with other Holy City professionals at Palmetto Brewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Admittance is free, and complimentary bites will be served on a first come first served basis.
Head to Goose Creek for a free dance cardio
class starting at 9 a.m.
Thursday
Attend a free healthy cooking class
hosted by the South Carolina Blue Cross Blue Shield a their retail center in Mt. Pleasant from 4 to 5 p.m.
Audubon South Carolina hosts a spring bird walk
at the Pitt Street Bridge starting at 6 p.m.
The Knowledge Potluck is back at the Harbor Entrepreneur Center, this time featuring Asiah Thomas, Cody Dixon, Melissa Moody, and Colin Crane. The event is BYOB and begins at 8 p.m.
Friday
Shoes on King holds a VANELi and Sesto Meucci Trunk Show
from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. — enter to win a free pair of VANELi shoes.
Help keep Folly weird — and clean — at this Folly Parks clean up
starting at 9 a.m. at the Folly River Park.
Spend your morning doing good with the Karma Crew
— from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. they'll be planting at Hampton Park.
Green Bag Designs
celebrates five years of business from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a unicorn themed bash with booze and food included in the celebration.
Saturday
Join high school students from around Charleston for "March for Our Lives,
" an event addressing gun violence in the country. The march is held in unison with the March for Our Lives event in D.C.
It's Frothy's five year anniversary
— head to the brewery for free entry with beer and food specials all day.
It's the grand opening
of Clean Juice in Mt. Pleasant — head to the healthy spot and enter a raffle to win a free cleanse, apparel, classes to Orangetheory Fitness, and more.
Sunday
Holy City Vintage market
pops up at Park Cafe from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wagener Terrace denizens — enjoy a free, family friendly Easter egg hunt
from 1 to 3 p.m. hosted by Patrick Properties Hospitality Group. In addition to the hunt, there will be face painting, lawn games, complimentary family portraits, and treats from Pure Fluff Co. and Pelican's Snoballs available for purchase.
Sunday Funday at Tattooed Moose Johns Island with The Black Diamond band
taking the stage starting at 3 p.m.