March 19, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: Mad for March freebies 

Events for the week of March 19-25

March is doing the lion/lamb thing and honestly, we don't hate it. Not knowing what kind of clothes you'll need to wear to stay warm (or cool) morning, noon, and night, is kind of exciting, no? Here are a bunch of free events in town this week where you can wear whatever damn clothes you please.

Monday

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. visit St. Julian Devine Center to help Enough Pie create a collaborative knitting project for Awakening VI: Motion.

It don't cost a thing to check out the Woody Variety show at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. at 7 p.m.

Drinks may be a few bucks, but the comedy is free at Drink 'Til it's Funny at The Sparrow starting at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

It's Taco Tuesday with free bingo at LG's by the Creek starting at 7 p.m.

Take part in a free bike ride with Trek Bicycle Store of Charleston starting at Tradesman Brewing at 6:30 p.m. The route runs through Wagener Terrace over to Hampton Park and back.

Wednesday

Gaze at the stars from 6 to 9 p.m. with the Lowcountry Stargazers' Astronomy in the Park at Brittlebank Park.

Network with other Holy City professionals at Palmetto Brewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Admittance is free, and complimentary bites will be served on a first come first served basis.

Head to Goose Creek for a free dance cardio class starting at 9 a.m.

Thursday

Attend a free healthy cooking class hosted by the South Carolina Blue Cross Blue Shield a their retail center in Mt. Pleasant from 4 to 5 p.m.

Audubon South Carolina hosts a spring bird walk at the Pitt Street Bridge starting at 6 p.m.

The Knowledge Potluck is back at the Harbor Entrepreneur Center, this time featuring Asiah Thomas, Cody Dixon, Melissa Moody, and Colin Crane. The event is BYOB and begins at 8 p.m.

Friday

Shoes on King holds a VANELi and Sesto Meucci Trunk Show from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. — enter to win a free pair of VANELi shoes.

Help keep Folly weird — and clean — at this Folly Parks clean up starting at 9 a.m. at the Folly River Park.

Spend your morning doing good with the Karma Crew — from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. they'll be planting at Hampton Park.

Green Bag Designs celebrates five years of business from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a unicorn themed bash with booze and food included in the celebration.

Saturday

Join high school students from around Charleston for "March for Our Lives," an event addressing gun violence in the country. The march is held in unison with the March for Our Lives event in D.C.

It's Frothy's five year anniversary — head to the brewery for free entry with beer and food specials all day.

It's the grand opening of Clean Juice in Mt. Pleasant — head to the healthy spot and enter a raffle to win a free cleanse, apparel, classes to Orangetheory Fitness, and more. 

Sunday

Holy City Vintage market pops up at Park Cafe from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wagener Terrace denizens — enjoy a free, family friendly Easter egg hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. hosted by Patrick Properties Hospitality Group. In addition to the hunt, there will be face painting, lawn games, complimentary family portraits, and treats from Pure Fluff Co. and Pelican's Snoballs available for purchase.

Sunday Funday at Tattooed Moose Johns Island with The Black Diamond band taking the stage starting at 3 p.m.

