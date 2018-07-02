Freeloaders: Let freedom ring 

Happy four day week, Charleston. If you're lucky enough to get Independence Day off (shout out to everyone working their butts off this Wednesday if work is in the cards), you're lucky enough. Free your mind, free your wallet, and get down with these freeloaders.
Monday
The Folly Beach Farmers Market is hosting a Gullah Geechee Celebration and DeGullah Band
is performing from 5-8 p.m. Get there at 4 p.m. for a free all-ages yoga class.
Head over to Low Tide Brewing
for Bingo Night from 7-9 p.m. for the chance to win prizes, drink beer, and have fun. Try their special Fourth of July “Strawberry Shortcake” brew with red glitter in it.
Stop by Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.
for the Woody Variety Show at 7 p.m. Popular bartender Ian Atwood will offer themed trivia, music, and games throughout the night in a variety show format.
Matt Monday and Terraphonics
will be performing original music from 9-12 p.m. at Proof on King:no cover, all vibe.
Tuesday
Join an all-levels community yoga
class from 10-11 a.m. at Folly River Park.
Bring your lunch to the MUSC Urban Farm at 12:15 p.m.
and enjoy an interactive learning session. Topics change each week like how to grow your own food or how to best prepare fresh veggies.
Shop til you drop at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market
from 3:30-7:00 p.m.
From 6:30-7:15 p.m., enjoy a free yoga class in Hampton Park hosted by King of Pops and the instructors from Bendy Brewski Yoga
.
Wednesday
Kids get in free to a showing of Chicken Run at 11 a.m. at the Terrace Theater as part of their Lowcountry Parent Film Festival
.
The Windjammer’s Budweiser Bikini Bash
is back at 3 p.m. with BUD pong, giant jenga, cornhole, and of course, a bikini contest.
Support local artists at the Folly Beach Farmers Market
Art Village from 4-8 p.m. at Folly River Park.
Think while you drink at Low Tide Brewing’s Brains and Brews
Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The top three teams get a prize and there will be a food truck outside for brain food.
Celebrate Independence Day by enjoying an outdoor showing of Top Gun at Tides Folly Beach
starting around 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
Help clean up the Isle of Palms Beach
after the 4th from 6-10 a.m. All supplies are provided and you can stay for the whole time or drop in when your schedule permits.
Stop by the North Charleston Farmers Market
from 3-7 p.m. and enjoy live music from Thomas Champagne and food from the truck Greekin’ Out.
Lace up your running shoes and run either 1 mile or a 5K at Commonhouse Aleworks’ Thirstday Beer Run
at 6:15 p.m — stick around for a beer and a bite to eat.
The Kiawah Recreation center
is hosting a free Birds of Prey event from 7-8 p.m. with information on birds and exciting flight demonstrations.
Stop by the Brick for Charity Trivia
starting at 8 p.m. for the chance to win gift cards and a party in a RiverDogs suite. 10 percent of money spent at the bar will go to Communities in Schools Charleston.
Friday
Discover how grits are made
using a 19th Century mill at Millers All Day at 2:30, 3:00 or 3:30 p.m.
Freshfields Village is hosting a Music on the Green
concert from 6-9 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs to this family (and dog) friendly event.
Saturday
Hit up the Charleston Farmers Market
in Marion Square from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and browse over 100 local vendors.
Stop by Workshop from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for the Pacific Box and Crate Farmers Market
with local farmers, vendors, and artisans.
Enjoy Music Under the Oaks
with Ann Caldwell from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site- bring chairs or a blanket to sit on.
Adopt (or foster) a new furry friend at Low Tide Brewing’s
Southern Tails Adoption Event from 1:30-5:00 p.m.
Grab your lightsaber
and head over to Charles Towne Landing’s Founder’s Hall for a free showing of The Last Jedi. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts around 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
Stop by the Charleston Pour House for the Sunday Brunch
Farmers Market with yoga on the deck starting at 10 a.m. and live music and fresh veggies from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Brick is hosting a Flip Cup Karaoke Tournament
starting at 3 p.m. Each team of 5 goes head to head in a game of flip cup and the losing team has to sing a song chosen by the winning team. This month’s theme is ‘80s tunes.