Freeloaders: It's gonna be Free 

Y'all know the dill, it's almost May! Which means Cinco de Derby parties, May the 4th Be With You jokes, and all kinds of warm weather. Read on for deets.
Monday
Ease into the work week with acoustic tunes from Weigh Station
at Woody's Pizza on Folly from 7 to 10 p.m.
Run James Island
is turning one. Come out for a group run followed by brews and cupcakes at Maybank Public House.
This is the last day of TeenSpot Poet-tree
at St. Andrews Regional Library—write your favorite verse of a poem on a leaf and receive a free sweet treat.
Tuesday
Head to the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market
starting at 3:30 p.m. to peruse local wares and produce.
From 6:30-9:30 p.m., learn how to rig a ballyhoo or set up a trolling spread at Haddrell's Point Tackle.
Bendy Brewski leads this free yoga class
at Riverfront Park starting at 6 p.m.
Tai chi, an ancient form of exercise, is for all ages. Take a free class
at the Daniel Island Library Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. through May 29.
Celebrate the release
of local author Cinelle Barnes' debut memoir, Monsoon Mansion
, at the Charleston Library Society starting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday
As part of the North Charleston Arts Fest
, Brien Engel will perform at Deer Park Middle school at 10 a.m., 12:55 p.m., and 2:15 p.m. Engel is part of a small, dedicated community of musicians helping to revive and promote the enchanting art of glass music — his instrument is a glass harp, consisting of 50 glasses of different sizes.
Kiddos of all ages can join the Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department from 3 to 5 p.m. at Alahambra Hall for a Spring Carnival
featuring games, pony rides, face painting, and more.
Another free kid friendly event to add to your calendar: take in a puppet show
as part of the North Charleston Arts Fest at Barnes & Noble on Rivers Ave. starting at 11 a.m.
Charleston Carolina Club hosts a free talk
at Charleston Beer Works starting at 5:30 p.m. Three UNC-Chapel Hill author alums will be coming together to share their stories. The event will be held on the second floor of CBW. Guests are asked to kindly RSVP.
From 3 to 7 p.m. get your farmers market fix at the West Ashley market
.
Ann Caldwell and the Magnolia Singers perform a free concert
as part of the North Charleston Arts Fest at the Dorchester Road Regional Library starting at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Celebrate the life of American educator and Civil Rights activist Septima Clark
at this free event. The School of Education, Health, and Human Performance and the Teaching Fellows holds a marker dedication at 105 Wentworth starting at 10 a.m., and then from 4 to 6 p.m. they'll hold a reception at Hill Gallery with light refreshments and the unveiling of Septima Clark’s portrait created by Jonathan Green.
Join Together SC for this Lowcountry Allies for Good Gathering; guests will tour Water Mission
(the most recent recipient of CP's best green business
designation), discover how Water Mission leads the world in providing solar solutions to over three million people, connect and collaborate with other nonprofit leaders, and enjoy wine and nibbles.
Friday
Still Soul Studio holds a free Mindful Mornings
class starting at 8 a.m. Mindful Mornings is a monthly one-hour forum where mission-driven do-gooders convene, collaborate, and learn.
May the fourth be with you at Nerd Poetry Night
at Eclectic Vinyl & Cafe starting at 7:34 p.m. The Unspoken Word celebrates Star Wars Day with a special themed poetry night. Burgeoning poets are asked to bring your "nerd poems," your poems about your passions, interests, and strange eccentricities. The featured poet of the evening is is El'ja Bowens.
Walk over Pitt Street Bridge at 6 p.m. and see a wide variety of Charleston's coastal birds foraging in the flats. The walk
is led by Audubon South Carolina's Coastal Program Coordinator, Nolan Schillerstrom.
Saturday
Shop local wares and produce at the Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market
starting at 9 a.m.
From 5 to 8 p.m celebrate Sweepo de Mayo
with Carolina Surf Brand, Charleston Waterkeeper, and Shred Season. After a beach sweep, celebrate your hard work with a party at Chico Feo with live music, food, drinks, and raffles to benefit Charleston Waterkeeper.
Sunday
Writers
are invited to join other creatives at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl for a free writer's circle from 2 to 4 p.m.