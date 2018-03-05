Freeloaders: In like a lion 

Brrrrr, Charleston this weather is nuts isn't it?? When it comes to a free forecast for the week we've got you covered. We predict a whole bunch of saved dollars with these free events around town.



Monday

Today marks the beginning of the 10th Annual Adam Smith Week . This week-long event gives members of the community a chance to talk with Adam Smith about his economic philosophy.

Play trivia at Ms. Rose’s at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Go bird watching at the Bend, starting at 8 a.m.

Relax with some seated meditation at Holy Cow Yoga Center at 1:08 p.m.

Choose from a variety of Tuesday Night trivia at these local venues: O'Brion's, Fiery Ron's Home Team BBQ, Smoky Oak Taproom, Gene's Haufbrau, Creekside Kitchen, Mellow Mushroom (Mt. Pleasant), Bay Street Biergarten, Palmetto Flats, Pour Taproom, The Tin Roof, and the Pub on 61.

Wednesday

Head to TD Arena at 6 p.m. for an emotional, inspiring talk from motivational speaker and World Champion Dragon Boat paddler Jessica Mokuahi Key.

Love collecting coins? The Low Country Coin Club meets today at 7:30 p.m. at the Felix Davis Community Center for their bi-monthly meeting.

Keep your head up this Hump Day with the Lowcountry Stargazers in Brittlebank Park at 5 p.m.

Wednesday also offers a variety of trivia. Get your fix at Charles Towne Fermentory, O'Brion's, Carolina Ale House, Cutty's, Drop In Gourmet Deli, Kickin' Chicken (downtown), Cooper River Brewing, or The Brick.



Thursday

Join the Tri-County Clemson Master Gardeners at the Charleston County Main Library with your kids for a lesson about gardening and make a fun craft starting at 3:30 p.m.

Head to Holy Cow Yoga at 1:08 p.m. for seated meditation that can help you make it to the weekend.

Can’t get enough trivia ya nerds? Visit The Recovery Room, The Green Goat, Hunley's Tavern, Frothy Beard Brewing, or Trayce's Too to get your brain workin'.

Tired of trivia? Play some bingo at Mellow Mushroom (Mt. Pleasant), Cumberland Smokehouse, or Voodoo Tiki Bar.

Friday

The end of Adam Smith week has an event for prospective students — a discussion about the benefits of being an economics major with a free pizza lunch in the College of Charleston’s Beatty 301 at noon.

The Folly Beach Community Center hosts Namaste Folly, a free yoga class and potluck, at 7 p.m.



Saturday