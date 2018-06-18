Freeloaders: Hey there, summer 

Monday fun-day, right? Here's where you can get down with the free ish all week (including celebrating the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice this Thursday).
Monday
Check out one of free yoga classes
at the MUSC Urban Farm: 5:45 p.m. on Mondays, 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, 8 a.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. Fridays.
Head over to the Folly Beach Farmers Market
and listen to a performance from Well Charged Band from 5-8 p.m. or meet the College of Charleston Sustainability team and CofC sustainability artist Nikki Scioscia.
Bring your friends to Finz Bar and Grill for trivia from 7-9 p.m.
There will be seven rounds and cash prizes for the top three teams.
Check out the Sparrow’s weekly
‘Drink ‘til it’s Funny’ stand up comedy open mic. Get there at 8:30 p.m. to sign up for stage time or 9 p.m. to watch the show.
Tuesday
Head over to the Mt. Pleasant’s Farmers Market
from 3:30-7 p.m. to find local fruits and veggies, flowers, seafood, and live music.
Bring the kids to the Folly Family Fun Night
with jugglers, bubbles, food, and music from David Grunstra from 5-7 p.m. at Folly River Park.
Learn all about Aromatherapy and the benefits of essential oils at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Library at 6 p.m. The informational event with samples, games, and prizes is presented by Healing Tree Holistic Health
and Yoga.
Stop by Riverfront Park for the weekly free yoga class taught by the talented instructors from Bendy Brewski Yoga
from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Witness the unveiling of Cynthia Hurd’s portrait
at the St. Andrews Regional Library at 12 p.m. Cynthia was a manager at the St. Andrews library who died in the 2015 Emanuel AME shooting.
Watch Wonder Woman under the stars staring at sunset at Tides Folly Beach
: bring blankets or beach chairs.
Explore local art and crafts at the Folly Beach Farmers Market Art
Village from 4-8 p.m. at Folly River Park.
It’s going to be an epic battle at Marvel vs. DC Trivia Night at Famulari’s Brewing & Pizza Co.
from 8-10:30 p.m. Put on your super suit because there is a prize for best costume and giveaways all night long.
Thursday
It’s International Yoga Day and Lululemon is celebrating with a free yoga class in the Burke High School courtyard
at 9:30 a.m.
Run over to Marion Square between 12-1 p.m. because the Hat Ladies are giving out free hats to promote sun
protection.
The Gaillard Center is hosting a launch party for the Palmer Club, a membership-based network of young Charleston community leaders. From 5-7 p.m. enjoy live music, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres while you mix and mingle, be sure to RSVP
on their website.
Skate on over to Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
from 6-10 p.m. to celebrate National Go Skateboarding Day with live surf rock music, a skate contest, skate films, and an exclusive Rusty Bull inspired brew.
Head down to Bay Street Biergarten for Modern Family themed trivia
from 8-11 p.m. There will be a special themed menu and $275 in haus cash and prizes up for grabs.
Check out the monthly Bohemian Market at Bohemian Bull from 7-10 p.m.
with local products, beer, burgers, and live music.
Friday
That Summer Book Sale
kicks off from 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. with over 20,000 books for sale starting at $0.50.
Learn how grits get made
using a 19th Century mill at Miller’s All Day from 2:30-3 p.m.
SportsBook of Charleston is having a free comedy showcase
featuring Paul Spratt, Tyler Rothrock, and Shawna Jarrett starting at 9 p.m.
Saturday
Join the “Call to Action” to end gun violence
and acquire racial reconciliation in celebration of the lives and legacies of the victims and survivors in Marion Square from 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. during the Emanuel 9 Rally for Unity. Family members of the Emanuel 9 and survivors have been invited to speak at the event and Joan Baez will perform.
Go to Madra Rua in Park Circle for the Holy City Americana Fest
Part Two with six hours of live music on an outdoor stage and a PBR infused menu from 5-11 p.m.
Mark the journey from Spring to Summer by going to Holy Cow Yoga’s Summer Solstice Yin Practice
from 6-8 p.m. The class is donation based with the profits going to Amor Healing Kitchen, a local non-profit providing healthy meals to people going through cancer treatment.
Sunday
Browse the Holy City Vintage Market
at the Royal American from 12-5 p.m. with vintage and art vendors and rock and roll covers from Dumb Doctors.
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
is on from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Charleston Pour House with local food and treats, live music, and face painting.
The Celadon Sunday Flea
is back at the Celadon Warehouse from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with local vendors, free beer, food trucks, face painting, a jump castle, and special warehouse sales.