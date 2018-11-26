November 26, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: Here to help you save for presents 

Events for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Post Thanksgiving ennui kicking in? Help yourself get back in the holiday spirit with a ton of free (and fun!) events taking place around town. With Christmas tree lightings and markets galore, there's ample opportunity to window shop while you start saving. Check out all the haps below:

Monday

Start your week right with laughs at The Sparrow kicking off at 8:30 p.m.

Warm things up with the Holy City Heaters on the deck at the Pour House at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Head to Bay Street Biergarten starting at 6 p.m. for a free networking event hosted by Rockstar Connect. There will be free finger foods provided, too.

Get in the spirit at the annual Summerville Christmas Tree Lighting starting at 6 p.m.

Starting at 9 p.m. at Voodoo Tiki Lounge enjoy the sounds of Shaniqua McCants.

Head to the Halsey for a talk on photography and memories led by Dr. Mary Shelley Trent, adjunct professor of art history at CofC, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Weather permitting, you can get a gander at the stars at Brittlebank Park with the Lowcountry Stargazers starting at 5 p.m.

Join CCPL's Dr. Nic Butler for a talk on Stede Bonnet, the "gentleman pirate of Barbados" at the main branch library starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday

'Get lit' with a tree lighting at Dockery's from 4-7 p.m.

Meet designer Freida Rothman at Croghan's (prior to her stack party and trunk show the next day).

Enjoy a free class at Studio Barre James Island starting at 5:45 p.m. to celebrate the studio's four year anniversary.

Check out singer/songwriter John Haas at Elliotborough Mini Bar starting at 8 p.m.

Friday

Enjoy a Christmas tree lighting with live caroling during North Charleston's Christmas Festival, held at the Felix C. Davis community center at 6 p.m. Head back for Park Circle's festival and parade on Saturday from 3-8 p.m.

It's country night at Bay Street Biergarten which means music from the Brady Smith Band, a country-inspired food menu, and lots and lots of denim.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. watch as the Christmas tree in the center of Colonial Lake is lit for the season. There will be food trucks, a DJ, and kids' activities.

Saturday

Peruse local vendors at Crafty Bastards, held at the Joe from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. stop by the 5th annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar on Johns Island. Shop local vendors, enjoy a silent auction, cookie decorating, ornament making, bounce houses, and visits with Santa.

The Marion Square Holiday Market also kicks off this weekend starting at 9 a.m. It's like the regular market, only cheerier.

The Citadel hosts its 81st annual Christmas candlelight services starting at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Check out local, eclectic goods at the Thrifters + Drifters market at The Royal American from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Take the little ones to get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy crafts and story time, and take in a performance by Charlton Singleton & friends at the Gaillard starting at 11:30 a.m.

The South Carolina Historical Society hosts a free indigo dyeing family workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. at their office at 100 Meeting St. 

