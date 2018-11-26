Freeloaders: Here to help you save for presents 

click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
You could be one of those human specks at one of many holiday markets this weekend
Post Thanksgiving ennui kicking in? Help yourself get back in the holiday spirit with a ton of free (and fun!) events taking place around town. With Christmas tree lightings and markets galore, there's ample opportunity to window shop while you start saving. Check out all the haps below:
Monday
Start your week right with laughs at The Sparrow
kicking off at 8:30 p.m.
Warm things up with the Holy City Heaters
on the deck at the Pour House at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Head to Bay Street Biergarten starting at 6 p.m. for a free networking
event hosted by Rockstar Connect. There will be free finger foods provided, too.
Get in the spirit at the annual Summerville Christmas Tree Lighting
starting at 6 p.m.
Starting at 9 p.m. at Voodoo Tiki Lounge enjoy the sounds
of Shaniqua McCants.
Head to the Halsey for a talk
on photography and memories led by Dr. Mary Shelley Trent, adjunct professor of art history at CofC, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Weather permitting, you can get a gander at the stars at Brittlebank Park with the Lowcountry Stargazers
starting at 5 p.m.
Join CCPL's Dr. Nic Butler for a talk
on Stede Bonnet, the "gentleman pirate of Barbados" at the main branch library starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday
'Get lit' with a tree lighting at Dockery's
from 4-7 p.m.
Meet designer Freida Rothman at Croghan's
(prior to her stack party and trunk show the next day).
Enjoy a free class
at Studio Barre James Island starting at 5:45 p.m. to celebrate the studio's four year anniversary.
Check out singer/songwriter
John Haas at Elliotborough Mini Bar starting at 8 p.m.
Friday
Enjoy a Christmas tree lighting with live caroling during North Charleston's Christmas Festival,
held at the Felix C. Davis community center at 6 p.m. Head back for Park Circle's festival and parade on Saturday from 3-8 p.m.
It's country night
at Bay Street Biergarten which means music from the Brady Smith Band, a country-inspired food menu, and lots and lots of denim.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. watch as the Christmas tree in the center of Colonial Lake
is lit for the season. There will be food trucks, a DJ, and kids' activities.
Saturday
Peruse local vendors at Crafty Bastards
, held at the Joe from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. stop by the 5th annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar
on Johns Island. Shop local vendors, enjoy a silent auction, cookie decorating, ornament making, bounce houses, and visits with Santa.
The Marion Square Holiday Market
also kicks off this weekend starting at 9 a.m. It's like the regular market, only cheerier.
The Citadel hosts its 81st annual Christmas candlelight services
starting at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Check out local, eclectic goods at the Thrifters + Drifters
market at The Royal American from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Take the little ones to get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy crafts and story time, and take in a performance by Charlton Singleton & friends at the Gaillard
starting at 11:30 a.m.
The South Carolina Historical Society hosts a free indigo dyeing family workshop
from 1 to 4 p.m. at their office at 100 Meeting St.