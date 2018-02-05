February 05, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: Happy Super Bowl hangover, Charleston 

Events for the week of Feb.5-11

By
click to enlarge 32241460210_3df2b80e6f_o.jpg

Flickr user James Willamor

Share
Tweet
Happy post-Super Bowl Charleston. Y'all need to make up for all that dough you spent buying snacks on snacks? Here's some free ish around town.

Monday

Sweat out the Super Bowl at Hampton Park with this free workout combining weights and cardio; sweat sesh starts at 5:30 p.m.

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. hosts the Woody Variety Show with popular bartender Ian Atwood starting at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Charlie Christopher performs at Elliotborough Mini Bar starting at 8 p.m.

Test your trivia expertise at Mellow Mushroom's team trivia from 8 to 10 p.m.

Your first 6 oz. of FroYo are free at TCBY West Ashley from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.  and TCBY Summerville from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to celebrate national FroYo Day.

Wednesday

Listen to a lecture at the Cigar Factory by architect Kevan Hoertdoerfer of Kevan Hoertdoerfer Architects starting at 6 p.m.

Get your fill of The Dead tunes at the Pour House main stage starting at 7 p.m.

Stop by the Gibbes between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to say hello to visiting artist, wood carver Mary May.

Thursday

Meet at the CCPL main branch starting at 6:30 p.m. for the Reading Against Racism book group; the selected book this month is The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. 

Loy Harn Jewelers in Mt. Pleasant holds a special V-Day preview party from 5 to 7 p.m. with sipping, shopping, and a $5,000 giveaway.

Kittsona boutique on King St. celebrates Galentine's Day from 5 to 8 p.m. with a lip bar, mimosa bar, and cookie bar.

Friday

Original reggae rock band Intuitive Minds plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8 to 11 p.m.

Community members, students, professors, and anyone interested can meet once a month for the Gullah Geechee Research Consortium's monthly conference call starting at 12:30 p.m. at at the Heritage Center on Johns Island.

The Riley Institute and the Charleston Law Review of the Charleston School of Law host a symposium series entitled, "Cybersecurity: Keeping Us Safe or Making Us Vulnerable?" at the Music Hall at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday

Marshall Reed plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar starting at 8 p.m.

One Kool Blow performs at Vintage Lounge from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Enjoy some music under the oaks at Tattooed Moose Johns Island as Dallas Baker and Friends take the stage.

Sunday

Peruse vintage finds at the Holy City Vintage Brunch Market at Royal American from noon to 5 p.m.

Take a stroll down a car-free King St. and window shop your heart out, without the traffic during Second Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Head to The Schoolhouse between 5 and 8 p.m. for a free art showcase highlighting work by Michelle Owenby Designs, who specializes in bright watercolors and hand-painted textiles. 

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS