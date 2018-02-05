Freeloaders: Happy Super Bowl hangover, Charleston 

Happy post-Super Bowl Charleston. Y'all need to make up for all that dough you spent buying snacks on snacks? Here's some free ish around town.
Monday
Sweat out the Super Bowl at Hampton Park
with this free workout combining weights and cardio; sweat sesh starts at 5:30 p.m.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. hosts the Woody Variety Show
with popular bartender Ian Atwood starting at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Charlie Christopher
performs at Elliotborough Mini Bar starting at 8 p.m.
Test your trivia expertise at Mellow Mushroom's team trivia
from 8 to 10 p.m.
Your first 6 oz. of FroYo are free at TCBY
West Ashley from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and TCBY Summerville
from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to celebrate national FroYo Day.
Wednesday
Listen to a lecture
at the Cigar Factory by architect Kevan Hoertdoerfer of Kevan Hoertdoerfer Architects starting at 6 p.m.
Get your fill of The Dead tunes at the Pour House
main stage starting at 7 p.m.
Stop by the Gibbes between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to say hello to visiting artist, wood carver Mary May
.
Thursday
Meet at the CCPL main branch starting at 6:30 p.m. for the Reading Against Racism book group
; the selected book this month is The Hate U Give
by Angie Thomas.
Loy Harn Jewelers
in Mt. Pleasant holds a special V-Day preview party from 5 to 7 p.m. with sipping, shopping, and a $5,000 giveaway.
Kittsona boutique on King St. celebrates Galentine's Day
from 5 to 8 p.m. with a lip bar, mimosa bar, and cookie bar.
Friday
Original reggae rock band Intuitive Minds
plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8 to 11 p.m.
Community members, students, professors, and anyone interested can meet once a month for the Gullah Geechee Research Consortium's
monthly conference call starting at 12:30 p.m. at at the Heritage Center on Johns Island.
The Riley Institute and the Charleston Law Review of the Charleston School of Law host a symposium
series entitled, "Cybersecurity: Keeping Us Safe or Making Us Vulnerable?" at the Music Hall at 8:30 a.m.
Saturday
Marshall Reed
plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar starting at 8 p.m.
One Kool Blow
performs at Vintage Lounge from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Enjoy some music under the oaks
at Tattooed Moose Johns Island as Dallas Baker and Friends take the stage.
Sunday
Peruse vintage finds at the Holy City Vintage Brunch Market
at Royal American from noon to 5 p.m.
Take a stroll down a car-free King St. and window shop your heart out, without the traffic during Second Sunday
from 1 to 4 p.m.
Head to The Schoolhouse between 5 and 8 p.m. for a free art showcase
highlighting work by Michelle Owenby Designs, who specializes in bright watercolors and hand-painted textiles.