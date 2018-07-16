Freeloaders: Got that summertime sadness 

It's cloudy, it's hot, it's summertime. Wipe your tears with your dollar bills and then put them back in your wallet because you ain't gotta spend a dime to have a good time this week.
Monday
Stop by the Folly Beach Farmers Market
from 4-8 p.m. and enjoy live music from the V-Tones of Charleston while you shop at local vendors.
It’s Free Movie Monday at the Citadel Mall
starting at 6:30 p.m. Watch Peter Rabbit while kids eat for free at certain restaurants in the food court.
Bring your friends to Ms. Rose’s for Monday Night Trivia from 7-9 p.m.
The game is free but half price burgers and $4 craft drafts are available all night long.
Get lucky at Low Tide Brewing’s
Bingo Night. From 7-9 p.m., play to win fun prizes and if you work up an appetite, dine at a food truck parked outside.
Tuesday
The Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market
is at Moultrie Middle School from 3:30-7:00 p.m. Browse local vendors and enjoy live music from John Sherrill.
Bring your mat to North Charleston's Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m. for a free yoga class hosted by the talented instructors from Bendy Brewski Yoga
.
Put together a team and head over to Home Team BBQ
on Sullivan’s for Trivia starting at 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Bring the family to the John Dart Library at 10:30 a.m.
for a free kids concert by Big Bang Boom as part of their Libraries Rock Summer Tour.
Stop by the West Ashley Farmers Market
, running every Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. It overflows with local produce, food trucks, artisans and live music every week.
Browse the Folly Arts and Crafts Village
from 5-9 p.m. at the Washout and help support local artisans.
Watch Star Wars The Last Jedi under the stars at Tides Folly Beach
starting at sunset- around 8:30 p.m. Make sure to bring blankets or beach chairs.
Thursday
Attend the grand re-opening of Roadside Bloom’s Flower Shop
in Park Circle. There will be a food truck, music, pop up vendors and a Sip and Shop at the Station Park Circle from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Head over to the John Dart Library at 2 p.m.
for an interactive lesson about rocks and minerals with CofC Professor Cindy Hall.
The North Charleston Farmers Market
takes place every Thursday from 3-7 p.m. This farmers market brings the beat as it highlights local talent with new entertainment every week.
The NASH Summer Concert Series
kicks off with a free Parmalee concert at Red’s Ice House starting at 6 p.m.
The Station Park Circle is staying open late for a Sip and Shop party from 6-9 p.m.
The party will have 3 guest vendors, drinks, live music, and more. El PinchoTacos will be serving up their mexican cuisine and make sure to stop by Life Raft Treats for dessert.
Join Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
for “National Day After Hot Dog Day Party” from 7-10 p.m. It is going to be a celebration of all things hot dog with live funk music, a new Rusty Bull Brew, and hot dogs and beer brats from Johnny Poppers. Bring your pup for the “Show Off Your Dog” contest where pets do tricks for prizes.
Friday
Learn how grits get made
using a 19th Century mill at Miller’s All Day at 2:30, 3, or 3:30 p.m.
Enjoy a free concert in Freshfields Village
from 6-9 p.m. Make sure to bring blankets and chairs and the event is kid and dog friendly.
It’s Heroes Night at Bay Street Biergarten
from 7-11 p.m. with food, drinks, and live music with the proceeds benefit the 9/11 Heroes Run. The event is free and open to the public but the purchase of a ticket enters you into an amazing raffle.
Marvelous Funkshun is bringing their Southern Rock/Funk/Hip Hop
blend to Home Team BBQ on Sullivan’s Island starting at 10 p.m.
Saturday
Drop by the Charleston Farmers Market
in Marion Square from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and browse over 100 local vendors.
Try Pacific Box & Crate’s Farmers Market
from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and support local farmers, vendors, and artisans.
The year-round Johns Island Farmers Market
runs every Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Check out vendors like Abundant Broth, Jason Travis Woodwork, White Wolf Apothecary, Olinda's Olives and Olive Oil, and Counter Cheese Caves.
Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Itinerant Literate Storefront in Park Circle
from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. There will be free gifts, special promotions, a literary scavenger hunt, live music, and an open mic.
Holy City Brewing is throwing a 7 year anniversary party from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The theme is “End of the World
” so expect tons of costumes, a dunk tank and plenty of beer.
Stop by the Port Restaurant & Bar between 12-3 p.m.
, for a pet adoption event to benefit HF Help No Kill Rescue. There will be vendors, food & drinks, and plenty of pups looking for a loving family.
Adopt (or foster) a new furry friend at Low Tide Brewing’s
Southern Tails Adoption Event from 1:30-5 p.m.
Sunday
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
is back at the Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with over 40 local farmers and artisans. Get there at 10 a.m. for a yoga class on the deck.
Shark Week kicks off at the SC Aquarium
with tons of daily activities and events like a shark tooth dig or a special dive show. The festivities last all week long and are free with admission or membership.
Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.
and local drag legend Patti O’Furniture are back at 2 p.m. with the monthly Divas On Tap Drag Show featuring your favorite local queens and all day brunch.