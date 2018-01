Freeloaders: Full moon, full wallet, can't lose 

Monday

Woof, what a week right? Oh, yeah, it's only Monday. Here are some free things you can do around town.The Charleston Music Club presents a free concert at Franke at Seaside at 7:30 p.m. DJ Sparkbox performs at The Commodore at 9:30 p.m.College of Charleston Friends of the Library presents a free poetry reading at Addlestone Library at 12 p.m.Charlton Singleton performs a free concert at the Pour House at 6:30 p.m.Holy City Brewing hosts a Rick and Morty themed Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m.The last day of the British Print Invasion at Scarecrow Event Gallery will be from 6-8 p.m. Trivia at Charles Towne Fermentory begins at 8 p.m.MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid discusses the first year of the Trump Administration at Sottile Theater at 6:30 p.m.There is a free Celtic music session at Bluerose Cafe at 6:30 p.m.The Rodney Scott BBQ February Funk Fest begins at 5:00 p.m. Snag free whole hog sliders.The Heart and Soul Exhibition is open from 11a.m.-5p.m. at Grand Bohemian Gallery.The Broad Street Merchants Association hosts a free art walk from 5-8 p.m. at Gallery Row.ContraForce, Kenny Greer and Caller’s Collective perform a free concert at the Felix Davis Community Center at 7:30 p.m.The Charleston Friday Night Community Drum Circle will be held at R. M. Hendrick’s Park at 6:30 p.m.Hop on the mic at free karaoke at the Green Goat at 10 p.m.Poho Family Funk Revue performs a free show at The Pour House at 6:30 p.m.The Puppy Bowl will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Towne Center from noon-3 p.m.Middleton Place will host a free horticulture workshop from 1-3 p.m. Reservations are required.Artist Sheryl Stalnaker will host a live demonstration at Martin Gallery from 1-4 p.m.Zak Scott with Johnny on the Cajon perform at Elliotborough Mini Bar at 8 p.m.Take free swing dance lessons at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.There will be a free Irish Trad session at McCann’s Irish Pub at 5:30 p.m.A free zen meditation group will meet at Holy Cow Yoga at 7:45 a.m.There is trivia at Fuel at 7:30 p.m.There is team trivia at the King St. Mellow Mushroom from 8-10 p.m.