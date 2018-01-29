Freeloaders: Full moon, full wallet, can't lose 

Woof, what a week right? Oh, yeah, it's only Monday. Here are some free things you can do around town.
Monday
The Charleston Music Club presents a free concert
at Franke at Seaside at 7:30 p.m.
DJ Sparkbox
performs at The Commodore at 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
College of Charleston Friends of the Library presents a free poetry
reading at Addlestone Library at 12 p.m.
Charlton Singleton performs a free concert
at the Pour House at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Holy City Brewing hosts a Rick and Morty themed Trivia
Night at 6:30 p.m.
The last day of the British Print Invasion at Scarecrow Event Gallery
will be from 6-8 p.m.
Trivia
at Charles Towne Fermentory begins at 8 p.m.
Thursday
MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid discusses
the first year of the Trump Administration at Sottile Theater at 6:30 p.m.
There is a free Celtic music session
at Bluerose Cafe at 6:30 p.m.
The Rodney Scott BBQ February Funk Fest
begins at 5:00 p.m. Snag free whole hog sliders.
The Heart and Soul Exhibition
is open from 11a.m.-5p.m. at Grand Bohemian Gallery.
Friday
The Broad Street Merchants Association hosts a free art walk
from 5-8 p.m. at Gallery Row.
ContraForce, Kenny Greer and Caller’s Collective perform a free concert
at the Felix Davis Community Center at 7:30 p.m.
The Charleston Friday Night Community Drum Circle
will be held at R. M. Hendrick’s Park at 6:30 p.m.
Hop on the mic at free karaoke
at the Green Goat at 10 p.m.
Poho Family Funk Revue performs a free show
at The Pour House at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
The Puppy Bowl
will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Towne Center from noon-3 p.m.
Middleton Place will host a free horticulture workshop
from 1-3 p.m. Reservations are required.
Artist Sheryl Stalnaker will host a live demonstration
at Martin Gallery from 1-4 p.m.
Zak Scott with Johnny on the Cajon perform
at Elliotborough Mini Bar at 8 p.m.
Sunday
Take free swing dance lessons
at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a free Irish Trad session
at McCann’s Irish Pub at 5:30 p.m.
A free zen meditation group
will meet at Holy Cow Yoga at 7:45 a.m.
There is trivia
at Fuel at 7:30 p.m.
There is team trivia
at the King St. Mellow Mushroom from 8-10 p.m.