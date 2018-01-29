January 29, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: Full moon, full wallet, can't lose 

Events for the week of Mon. Jan 29-Feb. 4

Woof, what a week right? Oh, yeah, it's only Monday. Here are some free things you can do around town.

Monday

The Charleston Music Club presents a free concert at Franke at Seaside at 7:30 p.m.

DJ Sparkbox performs at The Commodore at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

College of Charleston Friends of the Library presents a free poetry reading at Addlestone Library at 12 p.m.

Charlton Singleton performs a free concert at the Pour House at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Holy City Brewing hosts a Rick and Morty themed Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m.

The last day of the British Print Invasion at Scarecrow Event Gallery will be from 6-8 p.m.

Trivia at Charles Towne Fermentory begins at 8 p.m.

Thursday

MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid discusses the first year of the Trump Administration at Sottile Theater at 6:30 p.m.

There is a free Celtic music session at Bluerose Cafe at 6:30 p.m.

The Rodney Scott BBQ February Funk Fest begins at 5:00 p.m. Snag free whole hog sliders.

The Heart and Soul Exhibition is open from 11a.m.-5p.m. at Grand Bohemian Gallery.

Friday

The Broad Street Merchants Association hosts a free art walk from 5-8 p.m. at Gallery Row.

ContraForce, Kenny Greer and Caller’s Collective perform a free concert at the Felix Davis Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

The Charleston Friday Night Community Drum Circle will be held at R. M. Hendrick’s Park at 6:30 p.m.

Hop on the mic at free karaoke at the Green Goat at 10 p.m.

Poho Family Funk Revue performs a free show at The Pour House at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

The Puppy Bowl will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Towne Center from noon-3 p.m.

Middleton Place will host a free horticulture workshop from 1-3 p.m. Reservations are required.

Artist Sheryl Stalnaker will host a live demonstration at Martin Gallery from 1-4 p.m.

Zak Scott with Johnny on the Cajon perform at Elliotborough Mini Bar at 8 p.m.

Sunday

Take free swing dance lessons at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a free Irish Trad session at McCann’s Irish Pub at 5:30 p.m.

A free zen meditation group will meet at Holy Cow Yoga at 7:45 a.m.

There is trivia at Fuel at 7:30 p.m.

There is team trivia at the King St. Mellow Mushroom from 8-10 p.m.

