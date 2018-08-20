Freeloaders: From yoga to farmers markets, all the free stuff you can do this week 

School's in for summer but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. And our favorite way to have fun is by not spending a dime. Read on for all the free stuff CHS has to offer this week.
Monday
Stop by the Folly Beach Farmers Market
from 4-8 p.m. and enjoy live music while you shop at local vendors. Get there at 4 p.m. for an all-ages yoga class.
Join Motivation Mondays
for a free workout in Hampton Park starting at 5:30 p.m. All you need to bring is a mat/towel and water.
Ms. Rose’s is hosting Arrested Development themed trivia
from 7-9 p.m.
Tuesday
Bring the kids to Charles Towne Landing at 1 p.m. to practice their reading skills
with Madame Mazell, the Animal Forest’s resident hog.
The Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market
is at Moultrie Middle School from 3:30-7 p.m. Browse local vendors and enjoy live music.
Bring your mat to Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m. for a free yoga class
hosted by the talented instructors from Bendy Brewski Yoga.
It’s Table Top Tuesday at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. starting at 6 p.m. so bring your favorite games (board, card, etc.) for a night of good brews and great games
.
Wednesday
The Charleston County Public Library is hosting a “Lawyers in the Library
” event from 6-8 p.m. where lawyers will answer questions about legal issues and pro bono work. Light refreshments will be provided.
Enjoy a showing of Moana
on the beach as part of the Tides Folly Beach Summer Movie Series. The movie starts around 8:30 p.m.
Head over to Brittlebank Park for “Astronomy in the Park” with Lowcountry Stargazers
from 7:45 to 9 p.m. Look into a telescope and see what the universe has to offer.
Thursday
Join Frothy Beard’s
“Trivia with Friends” night from 7:30-9:30 p.m. for the chance to win a cash prize.
Join the Thursday Night Beer Ride
leaving from Ride Bikes at 6:30 p.m. Bike 20 miles total then enjoy some post-ride refreshments, aka beer.
Head over to MUSC Urban Farm for the “Thursday Evening Work and Learn
.” There will be light volunteer activities for people of all ages and garden skill levels. In exchange for volunteering you get to harvest fresh, seasonal produce from the Farm beds.
Friday
Enjoy a showing of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca at the St. Andrews Regional Library
at 11 a.m.
Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at Waterfront Park
starting around 8:15 p.m. There will be food trucks and live music from the FreeRide Band starting at 6:30 p.m. Don’t forget to bring chairs or a blanket.
Enjoy a free family-friendly concert in Freshfields Village
from 6-9 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your pup and blankets or chairs to sit on.
Stop by the opening reception for Interwoven: the Art of Indigo and Silver
at the City Gallery. The reception runs from 5-7 p.m. and the exhibit is open until October 7.
Drop in the opening reception for “The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon
” featuring the work of Italian painter and muralist Hitnes at the Halsey Institute from 6:30-8:00 p.m.
Saturday
The Charleston Farmers Market
in Marion Square is running from from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. with over 100 local vendors.
Try Pacific Box & Crate’s Farmers Market
from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and browse local farmers, vendors, and artisans.
Sunday
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
runs from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Charleston Pour House with local vendors, live music, and food trucks.
Stop by the Southern Tails Adoption Event
at Low Tide Brewing from 2-6 p.m. to adopt (or foster!) your new furry friend.