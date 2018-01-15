Freeloaders: Free up some time, y'all 

Monday

Free stuff is fun, right? That's all the pep we've got for ya today, Charleston. Here's what's free around town this week.

Meet tiny house developer Michael Withey at Office Evolution on King Street starting at 4 p.m.



Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. hosts their free-to-attend Monday Woody Variety Show starting at 7 p.m.



If you're determine to run more miles this year, join the Run James Island Group at the Terrace starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

The Jeff Caldwell Trio performs at the Pour House at 6:30 p.m. Then, at 9:00 p.m., enjoy the jazz music of Charlton Singleton.

Join the authors of We Are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph for a conversation about racial healing and reconciliation after the tragic events that happened at Mother Emanuel in 2015. The discussion will be held from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Mother Emanuel.

Wednesday

Folk country musician Becca Smith plays at the Surf Bar at 10:00 p.m.

Blues musician Shrimp City Slim will perform at the Mill’s House at 5:00 p.m.

Filmmaker Thibaut Fagonde will screen pieces of his film Overalls and Aprons and discuss the use of local food and the conservation of the Lowcountry’s culinary culture at the Aquarium starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

The Women's Rights and Empowerment legislative session kick-off reception takes place at Park Cafe from 6 to 8 p.m.



The Charleston Democratic Socialists of America hold a discussion on "The Case For Medicare For All with Timothy Faust" from 6 to 9 p.m.



Head to the Knowledge Potluck at the Harbor Entrepreneur Center starting at 8 p.m.; free, open to the public, AND BYOB.

Friday

View the art of Afro-Cuban artist Roberto Diago, in which he explores the role of slavery in the history of Cuba, at his public opening reception, 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Halsey Institute.

Join other comedy fans at Mellow Mushroom for the Comedy Fest L’After Party at 10:00 p.m. Admission is free and cheese and pepperoni pizza slices are discounted until midnight.



Enjoy live music by Donowa at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8 to 11 p.m.

Saturday

The Lowcountry Lab Rescue is hosting a meet and greet at Whole Foods Market at 11:00 a.m. They will talk about their mission to save Labradors, and there will be an opportunity to meet some of the available dogs.

National Book Award winner Neal Shusterman discusses young adult fiction and signs his book Thunderhead at Blue Bicycle Books at 1 p.m.

Local author Brad Taylor signs books and talks about thrillers at Stars Restaurant Rooftop and Grill Room at 7:00 p.m.



Sunday



Join the Zen Meditation Group for three half hour rounds of walking and meditation at the Holy Cow Yoga Center from 7:45-9:45 a.m.



Lululemon holds a complimentary pilates class starting at 10 a.m.



