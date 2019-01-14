Freeloaders: Free to spend zero dollars this week 

It's cold out y'all. While this winter business may be par for the course for the rest of the country, it sure is throwing up for a loop. Bundle up and get out this week — here are some of our top picks for fun, free events.
Monday
While the talk is sold out
, you may still be able to walk up to the Angie Thomas lecture at Sottile Theatre at 7 p.m.
Get all your laughs at The Sparrow
at 8:30 p.m. for drink til it's funny stand-up comedy open mic.
Check out the Emerald Empire Showcase
at the Tin Roof.
Tuesday
The Jaykob Kendrick Band
brings their party tunes to Voodoo Tike Bar and Lounge.
Head to the Cocktail Club from 6-8 p.m. for Ben's Friends Mocktail Competition
; while the event is free to attend, donations to Ben's Friends are encouraged.
Did somebody say Star Wars trivia
? Head to Two Blokes Brewery at 7 p.m. to get your fill.
Wednesday
Enjoy a daily story time at Itinerant Literate Bookshop
at 10:30 a.m.
Take your lunch break at the City Gallery where you can enjoy a talk
from Chase Glenn and DeLesslin "Roo" George-Warren from 12-2 p.m., in conjunction with City Gallery and the Halsey's current exhibition, Southbound.
Dark and Bitter
bring their Americana tunes to Seanachai at 7 p.m.
Thursday
The Hungry Monks
perform folk and country music at the Pour House at 6 p.m.
New Meeting Street restaurant, Maui Tacos
, hosts a grand opening with live music and giveaways from 4-9 p.m.
The Schoolhouse hosts Jamie Bernstein for a signing of her book, Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing up Bernstein
, at 7 p.m.
Friday
Head to Creative Mornings Charleston
at the Restoration Hotel at 8 a.m. (Be sure to register online beforehand).
Dave Landeo performs at Red's Ice House
at 9:30 p.m.
It don't cost a thing to meet and greet funny people at the Charleston Comedy Festival
after party, held at King Street's Mellow Mushroom.
Saturday
Swing by Pacific Box & Crate twice this Saturday. First in the morning enjoy a farmers market
from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and then in the evening check out the Charleston Night Bazaar
from 5-10 p.m.
The Johns Island farmers market
is a great way to shop local and get the kids out of the house on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Head to the Main Library at 2 p.m. for an MLK Youth poetry slam
hosted by Marcus Amaker and featuring a performance from Benny Starr.
Sunday
Swing dance the Sunday scaries away at Prohibition
at 6:30 p.m.
Head to Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. for the Divas on Tap Drag Show
at 2 p.m.
The Holy City Vintage Market at the Park Cafe features ton of vintage goods; peruse them for yourself from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.