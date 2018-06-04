Freeloaders: Free to spend less dough 

Happy Monday, Charleston. Or maybe not so happy? We know, Mondays are rough. That's where Freeloaders, our weekly list of all things zero dollars, comes in.
Monday
From 9:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m., Shimmy Ghøster, a trio of improvised jazz musicians, will be playing at Prohibition as part of Piccolo Spoleto’s Charleston Jazz Series
.
The Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition
pops up in Marion Square daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 9 with daily demonstrations and over 80 artists at hand to answer questions about their work.
One Woman Band Chaquis Maliq
is back at the Folly Beach Farmers Market with a performance at 5 p.m. Get there early for a group yoga session at 4 p.m. to kick off the market.
Head over to Hampton Park at 5:30 p.m. for 45-60 minutes of bodyweight and cardio exercises, all fitness levels
welcome.
Did you know you can take free yoga at MUSC's Urban Farm
? Mats and water provided, just bring yourself! 5:45 Mondays, 5 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. Friday mornings.
Tuesday
Watch a free screening of Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict
, the unbelievable true story of one of the most colorful figures in modern art, at the CofC School of Science and Mathematics Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant’s Farmers Market
runs from 3:30- 7 p.m. with local fruits and veggies, flowers, seafood and live music.
Go to Riverfront Park for the weekly free yoga class taught by the talented instructors from Bendy Brewski Yoga
from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
As part of Piccolo Spoleto, the dancers from the Chinese Mama Dance Group perform a customary fan dance called "The Arrival of Good Luck
” at the Charleston County Public Library at 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 12:15 p.m.
Watch Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
on the beach at Tides Folly Beach starting at sunset. Don’t forget to bring beach chairs or blankets to the showing.
Join Lowcountry stargazers
of all ages in Brittlebank Park from 5-9 p.m. Stargazers will be able to see Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, the moon and maybe even some globular clusters and galaxies.
The Folly Beach Farmers Market partners with The Washout to create a sister market — the Folly Beach Farmers Market Art Village, held every Wednesday all summer long from 4-8 p.m. at Folly River Park
.
Thursday
The Sundown Poetry Series
continues at the Dock Street Theater at 6:30 p.m. with a reading by Ellen Rachlin and a reception to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Explore one of the many farmers markets around town: North Charleston from 3-7 p.m.
, Sullivan’s from 2:30-6:30 p.m.
or Moncks Corner
from 3-7 p.m.
The Honey Trust along with Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., Flood Tide Co., Lowcountry Land Trust, and BoomTownROI present Soul of the Lowcountry: Let's talk land and water!, a talk that discusses new ways to get out in the landscape. The talk is held at EOBC at 5:30 p.m., and is free to attend, but be sure to sign up online.
Friday
Watch 30,000 rubber ducks
race on the Wando River at 6 p.m. on Daniel Island then head over to Smythe Park for a Sounds of the Summer concert with live music by Plane Jane, food trucks, face painting and more. The event is free to attend but all proceeds raised go towards Lowcountry charities.
Authors of Denmark Vesey's Garden: Slavery and Memory in the Cradle of the Confederacy, Ethan J. Kytle and Blain Roberts
, will talk about and sign their book at Blue Bicycle Books starting at 5 p.m.
Kick off the weekend with a free yoga class and potluck
at the Folly Community Center at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Local farmers, vendors and artisans will set up shop at Pacific Box & Crate’s Market
from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Workshop. (And there's free yoga on the lawn at 10 a.m.!)
Participate in or watch the 30th Annual Sand Sculpting Competition
at Isle of Palms Front Beach from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Ghost Monkey Brewery
is hosting a fun filled fundraiser for Pet Helpers with food trucks, beer, raffles and a dog biscuit baking contest from 3-6 p.m.
Join artist and scholar Fahamu Pecou in conversation with Dr. Anthony Greene on stage at CofC’s School of Sciences and Mathematics at 4 p.m. as they discuss Pecou’s 2016 exhibit Visible Man
and the resulting catalogue of his work.
Grab your beach chairs and watch The Lion King at 8 p.m. in Wannamaker County Park.
The movie is free with regular park admission.
Sunday
Basic Kitchen is hosting Crafter’s Coven Market
from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. with a focus on local crafters, artisans and makers.
Head over to the Charleston Pour House between 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
if you’re in the mood for fresh foods, arts and crafts and live music.
Clear your mind at an informal group meditation
with Dr. Lee Irwin at the Sophia Institute from 7-8:30 p.m.