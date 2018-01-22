Freeloaders: Free to pretend it's spring 

Anyone else got the January blues? It's hard not to when the weather keeps teasing us with an early spring, only to get chilly in the next breath. Regardless, this city keeps chuggin' along with free stuff, so while you may be pondering what to wear, at least you can rest assured that you won't be spending too much dough.
Monday
Get your free workout on at Hampton Park
at 5:30 p.m.; open to all fitness levels, expect 45-60 minutes of body weight and cardio exercises.
Check out the sure to be quirky Woody Variety Show
at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. starting at 7 p.m.
Join artist Carey Morton from 6 to 8 p.m. for a talk
about his new exhibit, Harbinger
, now on display at Redux.
Tuesday
The Halsey hosts Images of Cuba
from 6 to 7 p.m.; College of Charleston faculty and students offer informal presentations on the island, showing images they took on a recent trip to Cuba.
As part of the Living Your Truth series hosted by the Sophia Institute, this talk
at Mother Emanuel AME church features The Honorable Lucille Whipper and Linda Ketner in duet conversation about their experiences breaking barriers for social justice and racial equity. The talk begins at 6 p.m.
Need a midday break? Head to Summerville's Sangaree Library at 1 p.m. for a stress free coloring book session
for adults.
Wednesday
Celebrate
the release of Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker's latest book, empath
, at the Gibbes museum starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be music, drinks, books for sale, and, of course, poetry.
Gaze at the night sky with the Lowcountry Stargazers
from sunset until 9 p.m. at Brittlebank Park.
Thursday
Christian Phifer plays
at Elliotborough Mini Bar starting at 8 p.m.
Kids eat free
at East Bay Deli on Savannah Hwy. from 4 to 9 p.m.
Motion Dynamics Chiropractic holds a lecture
from 7 to 8 p.m., discussing weight loss, detoxification, and overall wellness. There will be complimentary chair massages, refreshments, and recipes.
Friday
Ben Somewhere
plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar starting at 6 p.m.
Don your best tweed and hop on your cruiser for this commute
on King. Start at Affordabike at 5:30 p.m. , loop the peninsula, and end at Rec Room for a post bike beer.
From 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Cow Yoga participate in a Reiki
exchange open to all practitioners and non practitioners.
Saturday
Becca Smith
plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8 to 11 p.m.
Parents — if your littles ones are Paw Patrol
fanatics, head to Wonder Works Mt. Pleasant Saturday and Wonder Works West Ashley Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to meet Chase.
Tin Roof hosts a free vinyl swap
from 1 to 7 p.m.
Sunday
Sundays are for markets and brunch. Holy City Vintage Winter Brunch Market
starts at 9 a.m. at Park Cafe and Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
at Pour House opens up at 11 a.m.