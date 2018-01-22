January 22, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: Free to pretend it's spring 

Events for the week of Jan. 22-28

Anyone else got the January blues? It's hard not to when the weather keeps teasing us with an early spring, only to get chilly in the next breath. Regardless, this city keeps chuggin' along with free stuff, so while you may be pondering what to wear, at least you can rest assured that you won't be spending too much dough.

Monday

Get your free workout on at Hampton Park at 5:30 p.m.; open to all fitness levels, expect 45-60 minutes of body weight and cardio exercises.

Check out the sure to be quirky Woody Variety Show at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. starting at 7 p.m.

Join artist Carey Morton from 6 to 8 p.m. for a talk about his new exhibit, Harbinger, now on display at Redux.

Tuesday

The Halsey hosts Images of Cuba from 6 to 7 p.m.; College of Charleston faculty and students offer informal presentations on the island, showing images they took on a recent trip to Cuba.

As part of the Living Your Truth series hosted by the Sophia Institute, this talk at Mother Emanuel AME church features The Honorable Lucille Whipper and Linda Ketner in duet conversation about their experiences breaking barriers for social justice and racial equity. The talk begins at 6 p.m.

Need a midday break? Head to Summerville's Sangaree Library at 1 p.m. for a stress free coloring book session for adults.

Wednesday

Celebrate the release of Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker's latest book, empath, at the Gibbes museum starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be music, drinks, books for sale, and, of course, poetry.

Gaze at the night sky with the Lowcountry Stargazers from sunset until 9 p.m. at Brittlebank Park. 

Thursday

Christian Phifer plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar starting at 8 p.m.

Kids eat free at East Bay Deli on Savannah Hwy. from 4 to 9 p.m.

Motion Dynamics Chiropractic holds a lecture from 7 to 8 p.m., discussing weight loss, detoxification, and overall wellness. There will be complimentary chair massages, refreshments, and recipes.

Friday

Ben Somewhere plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar starting at 6 p.m.

Don your best tweed and hop on your cruiser for this commute on King. Start at Affordabike at 5:30 p.m. , loop the peninsula, and end at Rec Room for a post bike beer.

From 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Cow Yoga participate in a Reiki exchange open to all practitioners and non practitioners.

Saturday

Becca Smith plays at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8 to 11 p.m.

Parents — if your littles ones are Paw Patrol fanatics, head to Wonder Works Mt. Pleasant Saturday and Wonder Works West Ashley Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to meet Chase.

Tin Roof hosts a free vinyl swap from 1 to 7 p.m.

Sunday

Sundays are for markets and brunch. Holy City Vintage Winter Brunch Market starts at 9 a.m. at Park Cafe and Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at Pour House opens up at 11 a.m.

