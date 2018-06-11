Freeloaders: Free to get fit 

As always, we're showing you good folks how to save your dough this week. And we've got a real special roundup for you this week, featuring a ton of ways to workout on the cheap (please see: free). From yoga classes in urban farms to cardio sessions in Hampton Park, it's all happening. Get out there, Charleston.
Monday
As a precursor to Charleston RumFest, taste three free cocktails and vote for your favorite at Uptown Social from 4-7 p.m
.
Get your zen on at MUSC Urban Farm’s weekly free yoga
class: mats and water provided! Classes are 5:45 Mondays, 5 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. Friday mornings.
Head over to the Folly Beach Farmers Market from 4-8 p.m. for local produce, food trucks and artisans. There will be a performance from Weigh Station starting at 5 p.m. and community yoga starting at 4 p.m.
Meet in Hampton Park
at 5:30 p.m. for 45-60 mins of cardio and bodyweight exercises, all fitness levels welcome.
Check out the Sparrow’s weekly ‘Drink ‘till it’s Funny
’ stand up comedy open mic. Get there at 8:30 p.m. to sign up for stage time or 9 p.m. to watch the show.
Bring your friends to Finz Bar and Grill for trivia from 7-9 p.m.
There will be seven rounds and cash prizes for the top three teams.
Tuesday
Start your morning with community yoga from 10-11 a.m.
at Folly River Park.
Head over to the Mt. Pleasant’s Farmers Market
from 3:30-7 p.m. to find local fruits and veggies, flowers, seafood, and live music.
Stop by Riverfront Park for the weekly free yoga class taught by the talented instructors from Bendy Brewski Yoga
from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Watch the Incredibles on the beach at Tides Folly Beach
starting at sunset. Make sure to bring blankets or chairs to the showing!
Check out the local artisans at the Folly Beach Farmers Market Art Village
at Folly River Park from 4-8 p.m.
Thursday
Try a new farmers market this week- here’s three options: North Charleston from 3-7 p.m., Sullivan’s from 2:30-6:30 p.m. or Moncks Corner from 3-7 p.m. (Peep our full 2018 farmers market guide
, too).
Check out stationary store Ink Meets Paper’s
latest collection of greeting cards from 4-7 p.m. Sip rose, browse the collection and enjoy exclusive studio specials.
Friday
Try out the food trucks at the Pond’s Food Truck Friday
from 5-8 p.m. Bring chairs, coolers and blankets- the event is BYOB.
Learn or practice American Sign Language at the Rivers Ave. Barnes and Noble
at 6 p.m.- head back every week to improve your skills.
Saturday
Local farmers, vendors and artisans will be at Pacific Box & Crate’s Market
from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Workshop. (And there's free yoga on the lawn at 10 a.m.!)
Go back to Workshop from 5-10 p.m. for the monthly Charleston Night Bazaar
featuring local artisans and crafters. There will also be food and libations from Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, Proof Pool Bar and Merrows Garden Wine Bar.
Join the Lowcountry Stargazers
from 8-10 p.m. and observe the sky at Johns Island County Park, one of the darkest spots in Charleston.
Sunday
Head over to the Charleston Pour House between 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
where you can find fresh foods, arts and crafts and live music.
Find a new read at Itinerant Literate Books,
the roving bookmobile while it’s parked at Harold’s Cabin from 4-8 p.m.
Join the Mother Emanuel congregation at 9:30 a.m. for a worship service in remembrance of the Emanuel 9
and recognition of the five survivors.