Freeloaders: Free from hurricane stress 

What a week, eh? Save some mula after spending all your dough on hurricane snacks by checking out these free events around town.
Monday
Swing by local art galleries to get an eye-full of free art. You can see Meet the Makers: A B&W Polaroid
exhibit at the Revealed Gallery; Works by Dengke Chen and Valerie Hanks
at the North Charleston City Gallery; and Voices on Fiber Cloth
at the Main Library's Saul Alexander Library.
Drink until you're laughing your ass off at The Sparrow's Drink til it's funny
open mic at 9:30 p.m.
The Holy City Heaters
perform at the Charleston Pour House at 6 p.m.
As part of Charleston Pride, check out a screening of Paris Is Burning
at Redux at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Swing by the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market
starting at 3:30 p.m.
Join Charleston Moves as they host Charleston Green Drinks
at Tradesman Brewing Co. to talk about how travel affects every issue of importance, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Halsey Talks are always free to attend; head to Halsey Talk: Street Art
at 6:30 p.m.
Get down with free yoga at Riverfront Park
on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Astronomy in the Park
is held in Brittlebank Park from 5-9 p.m.
Dark & Bitter performs at Seanachai at 7 p.m.
Head to St. Andrew's Regional Library for International Talk like a Pirate Day
at 4 p.m.
Join local leaders and activists for the State of the Community Symposium
at the Main Library at 6 p.m.
Thursday
Get your goods at the North Charleston farmers market
(where you can also enjoy live music) from 3-7 p.m.
Space Jam and the Gilded Grit perform at Home Team BBQ downtown
at 7 p.m.
Redux's open studio
, held from 5-8 p.m., gives visitors a chance to check out artist studios.
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
is a talk from recognized leader on criminal and racial justice, Jeffery Robinson, at Burke High School from 6-9 p.m.
Friday
DJ Trevor D spins the beats at Takeover Charleston
at Taco Boy as part of Pride Week.
Chris Boone performs American,
acoustic, and singer-songwriter tunes at 7 p.m. at The Refuge.
Saturday
Check out eclectic art at The Mill's exhibit, Coloring Outside the Lines
, from 8-10 p.m.
The Charleston Pride Parade
starts downtown at 9 a.m.
Take the kids to family day at The Halsey for The Image Hunter
from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Super Reggae Man
performs at Tavern & Table at 6 p.m.
Sunday
Swing dance at Prohibition
at 6:30 p.m.
The Charleston Pour House Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
is always a good time, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Royal American hosts makers and shakers with their Thrifters + Drifters market
from 12-5 p.m.