Freeloaders: Free from hurricane stress 

Events for the week of Sept. 17-23

What a week, eh? Save some mula after spending all your dough on hurricane snacks by checking out these free events around town.

Monday

Swing by local art galleries to get an eye-full of free art. You can see Meet the Makers: A B&W Polaroid exhibit at the Revealed Gallery; Works by Dengke Chen and Valerie Hanks at the North Charleston City Gallery; and Voices on Fiber Cloth at the Main Library's Saul Alexander Library.

Drink until you're laughing your ass off at The Sparrow's Drink til it's funny open mic at 9:30 p.m.

The Holy City Heaters perform at the Charleston Pour House at 6 p.m.

As part of Charleston Pride, check out a screening of Paris Is Burning at Redux at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Swing by the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market starting at 3:30 p.m.

Join Charleston Moves as they host Charleston Green Drinks at Tradesman Brewing Co. to talk about how travel affects every issue of importance, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Halsey Talks are always free to attend; head to Halsey Talk: Street Art at 6:30 p.m.

Get down with free yoga at Riverfront Park on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. 

Wednesday

Astronomy in the Park is held in Brittlebank Park from 5-9 p.m.

Dark & Bitter performs at Seanachai at 7 p.m.

Head to St. Andrew's Regional Library for International Talk like a Pirate Day at 4 p.m.

Join local leaders and activists for the State of the Community Symposium at the Main Library at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Get your goods at the North Charleston farmers market (where you can also enjoy live music) from 3-7 p.m.

Space Jam and the Gilded Grit perform at Home Team BBQ downtown at 7 p.m.

Redux's open studio, held from 5-8 p.m., gives visitors a chance to check out artist studios.

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America is a talk from recognized leader on criminal and racial justice, Jeffery Robinson, at Burke High School from 6-9 p.m.

Friday

DJ Trevor D spins the beats at Takeover Charleston at Taco Boy as part of Pride Week.

Chris Boone performs American, acoustic, and singer-songwriter tunes at 7 p.m. at The Refuge.

Saturday

Check out eclectic art at The Mill's exhibit, Coloring Outside the Lines, from 8-10 p.m.

The Charleston Pride Parade starts downtown at 9 a.m.

Take the kids to family day at The Halsey for The Image Hunter from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Super Reggae Man performs at Tavern & Table at 6 p.m.

Sunday

Swing dance at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.

The Charleston Pour House Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is always a good time, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Royal American hosts makers and shakers with their Thrifters + Drifters market from 12-5 p.m. 

